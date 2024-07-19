THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Defends Controversial Creative Decision And Reveals New Details About [SPOILER]'s Cameo

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has addressed the decision to have the coven figure out how to create life before Darth Plagueis and shares new details about what the plan is for him moving forward.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Collider (via SFFGazette.com)

In the season finale of The Acolyte, Darth Plagueis - the Sith Lord who one day takes on the future Emperor Palpatine as his apprentice - is shown watching The Stranger and Osha from a nearby cave. 

Speculation has run rampant about what Lucasfilm might have planned for the villain during this High Republic era. At this point in the Star Wars timeline, there are still decades until Plagueis encounters Palpatine; so, is he Qimir's secret Master, a rival Sith, or an ancient being who has been awoken on that mysterious planet? 

We can look to the Expanded Universe for clues, of course, but none of those stories are canon (much to the chagrin of some). Talking to Collider (via SFFGazette.com), The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland was asked whether The Stranger knows Plagueis is there and responded, "Let's leave that up to [the future]."

So, an unsatisfying response but she did add, "[This] should not feel like a display of power, this should feel creepy. I think we achieved that. I thought it was important that he be in the cave because, you know, the call’s coming from inside the house. He's already there in a very intrusive way. So, that was the thought around that."

Despite being cautious about giving away too much about future plans for the fan-favourite Sith, Headland shared a few additional insights offering a better idea of his plan and what he may want from Osha after learning of the unique circumstances surrounding her birth. 

"What I think is going on with Plagueis is that he also knows this has happened. He also is aware, or will quickly become aware of this aspect of the Force existing. This is why I gotta say I disagree with the criticism of, 'Well, so and so didn't have it, and Palpatine...Why do these women have it?'

"First of all, we're in a completely different part of the timeline. Second of all, if I'm going to tell the story of Plagueis, which I would love to do, like, absolutely love to do, him pursuing that power is so much more interesting as a storyline than him already having it," she explained. "It would be like if you started Infinity War with Thanos having all the Infinity Stones."

"Shmi [Skywalker] got pregnant. Koril got pregnant. If that were part of someone's ability, then they would have to somehow pursue an unknowing woman. So, that power starting with women makes sense to me. The power exists out there, they do their best to harness it, they make it happen."

Later, Headland confirmed The Acolyte's final scene was inspired by Fight Club but acknowledged that, while The Stranger and Osha are "ready to watch the world burn, the tragedy is that we know that's not gonna happen because we've seen Plagueis, so we know this is not possible."

"I want to clarify: They are not necessarily doomed or destined to fail as a team. But the Sith rule of two denotes a power imbalance. Which clearly, due to the final shot, is not their relationship. Also, Plagueis complicates their journey as Sith, because we know his apprentice is eventually Palpatine. They will not defeat him."

Season 2 is a must based on these comments from Headland, but whether Lucasfilm will move forward with that remains to be seen. The discourse surrounding the series has been highly negative and, based on unofficial viewing figures, it may not have attracted as big an audience as other Star Wars TV shows on Disney+.

All episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/19/2024, 11:58 AM
Season 2 is not a must.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/19/2024, 12:00 PM
I'm glad they made him a creepy perv, this is what he does in his spare time. You thought THIS was the best way to introduce him? Good luck with your future endeavors
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/19/2024, 12:01 PM
/s just in case. Everyone please go see Twisters in dolby cinema or Imax, it's pretty amazing! At least you'll get your moneys worth, not like this 180 million dollar dumpster fire
Vigor
Vigor - 7/19/2024, 12:20 PM
@bobevanz - it's between twisters and quiet place for today
Tufasrox
Tufasrox - 7/19/2024, 12:02 PM
I'd love to see a Plagueis / Palps story. LOVE it.

But I'll never watch it if she's got anything to do with it.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/19/2024, 12:04 PM
Imo star wars has a weird boner for killing off jedi. Like constantly. To a extreme amount.

Order 66 was fine, but I feel half of the high republic dies instantly, and sequels they are wiped out. Why?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 12:13 PM
Honestly , Plagueis would have had to learn from somewhere to ability to create life so using Mae & OSHA’s Force conception as the proto-version of that makes sense imo and hope we get future seasons so we can see how he learns more about her and the technique behind it in his quest for immortality.

Also , I know some are upset because apparently they ruined canon by having Plagueis be in this but let’s remember that the old EU (a lot of which George himself didn’t even care for) 8/ no longer canon and th here’s barely any info on him in the new canon so they can whatever they want with him pretty much as long as they abide by ultimately what was said in ROTS…

I can understand that upsetting some if you invested time & money into reading the Plagueis novel or such but it is what it is.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/19/2024, 12:17 PM
"if I'm going to tell the story of Plagueis . . . him pursuing that power is so much more interesting as a storyline than him already having it," she explained. "It would be like if you started Infinity War with Thanos having all the Infinity Stones."

100%. Hope we get to see more in Season 2. Who're we casting for Plagueis? Poor Bill Skarsgård again? Or Caleb Landry Jones?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 12:20 PM
@clintthahamster - I guess he’s young but I feel it might just be a voice

If not , get Doug Jones back!!.

User Comment Image
Deklipz
Deklipz - 7/19/2024, 12:55 PM
@clintthahamster - Bill would actually be a pretty damn solid choice, even if it would be rather expected at this point. Sort of like doug jones settling in to his niche as tall lanky creatures of all types. Skarsgård is kind of settling in to his lane as well. Hes taking a lot of roles that are similar yet stretch different acting muscles at the same time. He’s got an ability to move in ways that feel unnatural and tends to take roles that lean into his ability to build characters in a more visual way, or physical way, rather than just building a characters mindset and letting costuming take care of the rest.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 7/19/2024, 12:19 PM
Just read Darth Plagueis book and be done with it.
This can't get a second season.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/19/2024, 12:26 PM
This was such a weird way to introduce him. Just having him pop up out of no where, for 2 seconds of screen time, spying on people. It was just weird.

But the worst part of this show are the implications around Yoda, in my opinion.

We don't know if Vernestra is going to lie to Yoda or tell him the truth, but what this means is this:

1. If she lies, it means Yoda wouldn't be able to sense that he's being deceived, which feels really strange for a character as powerful as him. But then again we saw that happen multiple times in the show. Things that other Jedi should have been able to sense, but didn't.

2. If she tells him everything then it makes Yoda complicit with this cover up and means that between now and Episode 1 Yoda knew the whole time that a dark side force user was training someone else and killing Jedi.

Either way it craps all over Yoda and makes him look like a chump.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/19/2024, 12:41 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Yoda is the last remaining OT character that Disney hasn’t ruined yet. But they will….
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/19/2024, 12:52 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Why is Venestra even in charge? Is she part of the council we never see? Shes depicted as basically being in charge since she doesnt seem to report anything to anyone until the show is over. Even the Senator scene (way to throw that into the last episode instead of building some tension earlier in the show) should have been having that conversation with the entire council, or at least Yoda.

This show sucks.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/19/2024, 12:29 PM
She can defend all she wants. The writing and pacing of this show were shit.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/19/2024, 12:31 PM
I'd be down for a second season, but I think the writing and approach needs an overhaul. I enjoyed what they laid out story-wise by the end, and where it can lead, but I would like to see maybe a new showrunner or creative take a crack at the feel of the show. It needs some more consistent cinematography, as there are some really excellent visuals at times, but then it veers back into TV show looking territory. I think a better director when it comes to the actors performances would help as well. Some of the actors knocked it out of the park, but the more amateurish could have used some better direction imo; their performances often come off as flat.

I still enjoyed the show overall, but probably would have liked it more had I binged it all at once rather than watching it episodically. Qimir was probably my favourite part; I like that he's evil, but there's this greyness to him that kept him somewhat unpredictable. I also was very pleased with the light saber battles; each one was well choreographed, well paced, and super entertaining.

I think I'd give the show a 7/10. It didn't blow me away, but it was still enjoyable enough that I'd be down for more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 12:52 PM
@RedFury - I think they could always approve on some of those things as you said but I think Keslye shoukd stay shiwrunner since she seems like a genuine fan and imo knows what she’s talking about

She has said she wants to listen to audience feedback and perhaps improve on some areas so she could listen to your issues aswell

I would give it a B , maybe even B+ honestly
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/19/2024, 12:49 PM
F off Leslie Headland. You are talentless hack who is a weird, creep on top of it. Would anyone like to explain why Sol tells Osha as hes letting her kill him ...that he loves her?

Ugh, she was eight dude.

You would have to rest this IP for 5 years after the damage this show has caused. It doesn't have one redeemble quality. It isn't shot well, the action is abysmal, the writing is atrocious, the plot is contrived and makes no sense. The character motivations change every five minutes and it doesn't help that Amandla basically has one face and plays two characters exactly the same. Credit to Lee Jung-jae for learning English for this role but it really hurt when he had to deliver any dialog. It added almost a delay to every line delivery.

The entire premise of showing the Jedi as the bad guys is stupid. George made it clear that the Jedi were flawed but were the good guys. There isn't a single defense of this show based on its quality. Just a bunch of true believer that say they liked it. Good for them but objectively, based on any knows framework for writers, this show was garbage. With all the money they dumped into this show, you think they would have a competent developmental editor onboard but lets be honest. If Filoni approved this, hes just another yes man for Kennedy.

Next up, we get Jude Law in another show no one is interested in with a bunch of kids. Then we get the Rey movie no one is interested in.

Awesome.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/19/2024, 1:00 PM
Of course she does because these people lack even an ounce in introspection. They don't care about good story telling or frankly what fans want to see. They only know how to create their vision and frankly that vision stinks. And Disney is figuring it out the hard way but eventually the bill comes due and they don't have endless supplies of cas. Eventually the well will dry and they'll be revealed for the empty husk of a company they truly are.

