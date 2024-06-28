THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Whether The Stranger's Backstory Will Be Revealed And Current Season 2 Plans

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner On Whether The Stranger's Backstory Will Be Revealed And Current Season 2 Plans

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has revealed whether an upcoming episode of the Star Wars TV series will reveal The Stranger's backstory and comments on possible season 2 plans. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

While The Acolyte has proven unexpectedly divisive since launching on Disney+ earlier this month, the tide has somewhat turned following an action-packed episode which saw The Stranger brutally kill several Jedi after revealing himself as a Sith (we think).

With three episodes left, there's enough time to tie up the loose ends and explain how this series fits into the wider Star Wars Galaxy. 

Whether The Stranger is a Sith Lord or the Dark Side Force user who founds the Knights of Ren is hard to say, but The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has confirmed his backstory will largely remain a mystery to us. 

"Because it's Osha's story, you don't know much about the Stranger's background and you're not really going to learn much about it," she tells Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com). "But there are a bunch of things in episode 6 and episode 8 that are really big clues as to why he is the way he is and why his philosophy is the way that it is."

As for the chances his or any other character's story could continue in a possible second season, Headland confirmed she didn't write The Acolyte with more episodes in mind and says, "I think there's enough stuff in the last few episodes that you would want to have answered."

Elaborating on those comments, Headland added:

"I remember reading that Vince Gilligan in writing and doing the first season of Breaking Bad really didn't plan on, 'We're getting seven more seasons, and this is what's going to happen to Walter White.' It was much more, 'Here's everything we got. We're throwing everything at the wall.' And then with the pickup, he mapped out, 'Okay, here's what's going to happen over the course of however many seasons.'"

"So I took that approach with this. I threw everything into season 1, because who knows what's going to happen? And then I'd say there are four to five major mysteries and plot points that have to get hit in season 2, but until we get a proper pickup, I worry that spending a lot of time in that world — especially being in a period where I've worked so long on this project that honestly I'm exhausted by it coming out — to kind of jump right into like, 'All right, season 2...' It will probably be more that I know what needs to happen, and I know what the character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third, or fourth season. So I look forward to working on that, but right now, I haven't."

So, it sounds like the door will be left open to a second season with specific plot points from season 1 which can be expanded on. Whether that will become a reality after the online discourse surrounding the series has largely overshadowed remains to be see.

All signs point to The Acolyte having been a ratings hit on Disney+, though, so we may well get to see this story continue a few years from now.

THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Connects The Master To Unexpected STAR WARS Sequel Trilogy Villain - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Connects The Master To Unexpected STAR WARS Sequel Trilogy Villain - SPOILERS
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 6/28/2024, 11:53 AM
"unexpectedly divisive" haha not really unexpected was it though..?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 6/28/2024, 11:54 AM
@DevilsDreams - really wasn't. This was getting picked apart well before it aired.
Reminds me of the treatment of the Marvels.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 6/28/2024, 11:53 AM
I'll wait and see... I'm perfectly content with a show being only a season if it's contained and makes sense.
If there's a reason for a second season, sure... This struck me as fairly self contained, but again... Wait and see...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/28/2024, 11:54 AM
So we're in for another sequel trilogy where they just never explain anything?
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 11:55 AM
Still under the impression it's a hit when it's doing she hulk levels of viewership and has a lower audience score than the holiday special, huh?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 11:58 AM
I thought we would not get much more about his backstory but I hope he does not die though given that she has said that the season will end definitively for the most part , I think that might be the case which is unfortunate because I’ve become a big fan of the character just from last episode.

Also I guess this means that when he says to Sol that “you don’t “ remember me” , it was just because they had met in ep 2 previously and nothing deeper then that which seemed like might be the case.

Also , interesting how she says this is OSHA’s story and not Mae’s which makes me think the latter might die and the former becomes “The Acolyte”.

User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/28/2024, 12:00 PM
Love this new era of SW. The old fans won’t even be relevant in 10 years.

So much vibrancy and color. Love to see it ❤️
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2024, 12:01 PM

If the plans are for season two to not suck, I might watch it.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/28/2024, 12:03 PM
Kathleen Kennedy gives you terrible Star Wars Content with Woke garbage sprinkled in
and when you complain about not liking it

They call you racist and give you the middle finger and tell you to f*ck off


Kathleen Kennedy is destroying Star Wars
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/28/2024, 12:10 PM
@WakandaTech - Y'all's persecution complex is pretty remarkable.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/28/2024, 12:11 PM
That last episode was awesome I’m ready for more

