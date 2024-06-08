THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Reveals Interest In Adapting KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC Video Game

The first two episodes of The Acolyte hit Disney+ earlier this week and, despite obvious signs of review bombing on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, the series has been a hit in terms of viewership (it scored the streamer's biggest 2024 launch) and with critics.

With 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's up there with Andor as the most critically acclaimed Star Wars TV series yet. That's an impressive achievement and has seen this lead-in to George Lucas' prequel trilogy top the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian.

Showrunner Leslye Headland has previously expressed interest in returning for a second season of The Acolyte but now has another adaptation in mind: Knights of the Old Republic.

The video game was released in 2003 and takes place approximately 4,000 years before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, during the era of the Old Republic. It was then that the Sith, at the height of their power, was waging war against the Galactic Republic.

"I've always wanted to explore a live-action version of the Knights of the Old Republic game and the character of Kreia," Headland told Omelete (via SFFGazette.com) when asked about her dream Star Wars project. "I think it would be a very interesting story to bring to life."

There have long been talks of a video game remake or remaster but, at this time, things are pretty quiet on that front. As for a live-action adaptation, that's something fans have been dreaming about for years.

Knights of the Old Republic is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time and a landmark addition to the RPG genre. It spawned a sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, developed by Obsidian Entertainment, and has influenced numerous other Star Wars books and comics.

Whether Headland gets her wish is another thing altogether. She's certainly proven herself a good fit for exploring the early days of the Galaxy and this era is one Lucasfilm has largely stayed away from since acquiring the franchise from George Lucas.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

