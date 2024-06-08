THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Reveals Interest In Adapting KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC Video Game

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Reveals Interest In Adapting KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC Video Game THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Reveals Interest In Adapting KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC Video Game

With The Acolyte proving to be a hit on Disney+, showrunner Leslye Headland has revealed her interest in bringing the Knights of the Old Republic video game to the bog or small screen down the line...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2024 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Omelete (via SFFGazette.com)

The first two episodes of The Acolyte hit Disney+ earlier this week and, despite obvious signs of review bombing on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, the series has been a hit in terms of viewership (it scored the streamer's biggest 2024 launch) and with critics. 

With 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's up there with Andor as the most critically acclaimed Star Wars TV series yet. That's an impressive achievement and has seen this lead-in to George Lucas' prequel trilogy top the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian.

Showrunner Leslye Headland has previously expressed interest in returning for a second season of The Acolyte but now has another adaptation in mind: Knights of the Old Republic

The video game was released in 2003 and takes place approximately 4,000 years before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, during the era of the Old Republic. It was then that the Sith, at the height of their power, was waging war against the Galactic Republic. 

"I've always wanted to explore a live-action version of the Knights of the Old Republic game and the character of Kreia," Headland told Omelete (via SFFGazette.com) when asked about her dream Star Wars project. "I think it would be a very interesting story to bring to life."

There have long been talks of a video game remake or remaster but, at this time, things are pretty quiet on that front. As for a live-action adaptation, that's something fans have been dreaming about for years. 

Knights of the Old Republic is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time and a landmark addition to the RPG genre. It spawned a sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, developed by Obsidian Entertainment, and has influenced numerous other Star Wars books and comics.

Whether Headland gets her wish is another thing altogether. She's certainly proven herself a good fit for exploring the early days of the Galaxy and this era is one Lucasfilm has largely stayed away from since acquiring the franchise from George Lucas. 

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

From THE MANDALORIAN To THE ACOLYTE - Every Live-Action STAR WARS TV Show Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
Related:

From THE MANDALORIAN To THE ACOLYTE - Every Live-Action STAR WARS TV Show Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
THE ACOLYTE Beats X-MEN '97 To Become Most-Watched Disney+ Series Premiere Of 2024
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE Beats X-MEN '97 To Become Most-Watched Disney+ Series Premiere Of 2024
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusPrime114
OptimusPrime114 - 6/8/2024, 6:06 AM
How about….no?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/8/2024, 6:11 AM
Let's just see how the rest of this series goes 1st. Those first 2 were so so, enough to keep me interested but also the edges are rough.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/8/2024, 6:18 AM
And she should, because she has very clear and evident understanding about the era, already incorporating KotoR lore into The Acolyte. And after The Acolyte’s success, the Old Republic is the obvious next step. But let’s make it a new set of movies. It deserves the big man treatment.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder