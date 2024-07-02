THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Talks Kylo Ren Easter Egg, Original Plans For The Stranger, Cortosis, & More - SPOILERS

THE ACOLYTE Showrunner Talks Kylo Ren Easter Egg, Original Plans For The Stranger, Cortosis, & More - SPOILERS

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has addressed the latest episode's mysterious Kylo Ren Easter Egg, original plans for The Stranger, what's to come over the next few weeks, and much more besides...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Inverse (via SFFGazette.com)

In last Tuesday's episode of The Acolyte, the show's mysterious Stranger was unmasked as "Qimir," an unnamed Sith who has been pulling Mae's strings in his quest to find an "Acolyte." 

Talking to Inverse (via SFFGazette.com), showrunner Leslye Headland revealed that original plans called for the mysterious villain to be saved for season 2 after his face was revealed. Fortunately, particularly with no current indication that Lucasfilm plans to bring The Acolyte back for a second year, the writer realised that would be a mistake. 

"Originally, even up until shooting, The Stranger was not in a lot of the rest of the season," Headland explained. "He was much more of a tee-up for a second season arc. But I saw Manny’s screen test early on in pre-production, and I just thought, 'There will be riots in the streets if I don’t [go further]. Here we go. I guess I’m rewriting an episode.'"

The showrunner was also asked about the use of Cortosis, an Expanded Universe concept which allowed the Stranger to deactivate the Jedi's lightsabers with his helmet and gauntlet. 

"It was very important that it be breakable, that it basically not be super hard," Headland said of wanting to use it in a way that didn't disrespect George Lucas' reverence for lightsabers. "It’s why Jecki can get the helmet off him so quickly. It’s kind of a brittle thing. There’s also a limited resource of it, which is why he doesn't have a whole suit of armor, and it only works for maybe a minute."

Quizzed about why the Stranger's final scene in episode 5 is accompanied by Kylo Ren's theme from the sequel trilogy, she added, "Ah, wish I could [tell you]. It is there on purpose, but I can’t tell you why, and I can’t go into what it is. But you shall see."

Finally, Headland teased what sounds like an epic final few episodes which she promises will see "all the dots start connecting."

"The synapses start firing, especially after the switch between mentors for Episode 6 and going into Episode 7 and 8. There’s more action; there’s more lightsabers," she added. "It’s got a lot of the stuff that we’ve already had, but if there’s anything different about the second half of the season, it’s darker. It gets increasingly more emotional."

Headland also promised more links to the wider Star Wars Galaxy by saying, "Now, in the second half of the season, the pieces are all on the board. Now they’re going to start making moves that are going to inform an endgame, and I think that always ends up being pretty emotional at the end of the season or the end of any story."

How much those final few episodes will do to change the minds of The Acolyte's detractors is hard to say, but for those who have enjoyed the series, all signs point to it delivering a satisfying conclusion...with room for a second season. 

THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg On Episode 5's Twin Twist And What's Next For Mae And Osha - SPOILERS
Related:

THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg On Episode 5's "Twin Twist" And What's Next For Mae And Osha - SPOILERS
5 Reasons You Need To Give THE ACOLYTE A Chance If You're A STAR WARS Fan
Recommended For You:

5 Reasons You Need To Give THE ACOLYTE A Chance If You're A STAR WARS Fan
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/2/2024, 4:07 PM
I kinda lost interest after they killed jecki ngl. I was only watching for dafne keen.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 4:13 PM
@TheRogue - she want even a real character. the extent of her characterization was that she was likeable. But I agree after Sol, she is as interesting as it got. Which is sad. The series shoulda been twin less, get rid of Amanda's character for obvious reasons (motivational flip flopping) and have Sol and Jekki be the two protagonists, master and Padawan who hunt down a Sith who shouldn't be there whom is killing master Jedi. That's your show.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/2/2024, 4:14 PM
@McMurdo - At least dafne keen free for better projects I guess
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/2/2024, 4:22 PM
@TheRogue - She had a glorious death though. She came with that Obi-Wan energy and went out like a trooper.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/2/2024, 4:28 PM
@McMurdo - Fans spent the better part of 40 years stanning over a character that had two lines.

User Comment Image

Surely you wouldn’t begrudge someone from liking a character that had more to her than even Obi-Wan in TPM.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/2/2024, 4:38 PM
@TheRogue - That one stung, ngl. I'm still invested, but it's only to finish the season out. I think Jecki and Yord were more of the show's heart than even the creator realized.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 5:00 PM
@FireandBlood - I called her likable. I think that was a pretty fair assessment. People liked Boba Fett cuz he had a cool design though....not because he was likable. And I don't remember anyone arguing he had great characterization. He was just "cool".
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 4:11 PM
Variety's luminate data says this show lost 31% viewership minutes from June 13 to 20th and post EP 5 it's lost another 11%. But we can continue to cope.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/2/2024, 4:12 PM
@McMurdo - That 11 percent is jecki stans like me.
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 4:22 PM
@McMurdo - started at she hulk levels and continues to go down.
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 4:21 PM
Ok, anyone insisting ki adi mundi's age being only in the EU can take a seat on them pulling something like cortosis in from the eu without explanation.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/2/2024, 4:24 PM
“There will be riots in the streets if I don’t [go further]”
What a narcissist thinking her writing is so amazing. 🤣🤣🤣
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 4:30 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - funny thing is, there's basically riots on the internet over what she did to the star wars lore. If only she thought about how people would react to what she did to lucas' work instead of people worrying how they'd react to the sh!tty characters she made up.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/2/2024, 4:37 PM
@Origame - this is very interesting.
?si=xhuM7GuhYgPO82WJ
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/2/2024, 4:39 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - hy·per·bo·le - noun
exaggerated statements or claims not meant to be taken literally.
Origame
Origame - 7/2/2024, 4:56 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - it was. That's what I mean by the difference between liking something and something being objectively good quality. Because I liked the fight, but it was poorly handled.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/2/2024, 4:31 PM
Interesting. Been enjoying the [frick] out of the show so far, even rewatched that last banger of an episode a few times. Also really appreciate the little EU details she’s added to this show. She definitely knows her stuff, much more than the so called “real” fans do anyway 😂
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/2/2024, 4:40 PM
@FireandBlood - I've watched every episode twice and enjoyed each one more the second time through. Hyped to see how it wraps up!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/2/2024, 5:04 PM
@FireandBlood - copium. She added a metal from the EU. Much more of an argument she doesn't know her stuff considering the lore decisions she's made.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 4:47 PM
I’m glad she eventually realized that in this day & age , a second season isn’t necessarily guaranteed so she decided to put everything she had into this one and having it be pretty self contained while still leaving potential threads it seems for future seasons.

I still do hope “The Stranger” survives beyond this season but I have a feeling he won’t now which is unfortunate since Manny Jacinto is so good!!.

User Comment Image

If they are sticking with the Rule of Two thing for The Sith , I wouldn’t be surprised if we have to deal with his master next season though ( he might have been looking for a pupil so he could eventually overthrow his master and assume that role).
Ghoul
Ghoul - 7/2/2024, 4:56 PM
These quotes make me nervous. It kinda sounds like she last minute shoehorned in the lore for smilo ren and basically was going to not explain him originally? Breaking this much lore and leaving the consequences for someone else to fix? How Rian Johnson of her no wonder they’re connected! I’m genuinely trying to get into this show and every time I calm down and try to see what is going on this type of stuff creeps in. I hope she at least ties up loose ends she’s created. After this much it would be insane to just not answer or justify it. THAT would break Star Wars for me. Literally has messing it all up or creating controversy and walking away? If she does that it justifies the stereotyping
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/2/2024, 5:02 PM
"There’s more action; there’s more lightsabers"

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/2/2024, 5:05 PM
The inclusion of the Kylo theme and her being coy about it aswell as the visual links & story clues lend me to believe that “Qimir” is the beginnings of the Knights of Ren…

User Comment Image

He does say that the Jedi might call him “Sith” which makes me think he might necessarily be that but that’s the closest term to identify what he is.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder