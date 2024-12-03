THE ACOLYTE Star Lee Jung-jae Reflects On Cancellation And Negative Backlash: "My Feelings Were Hurt"

Lee Jung-jae, who played noble, but flawed Jedi Master Sol in The Acolyte, has reflected on the show's premature cancellation, and the negative backlash he and other cast members received...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Back in August, we got word that Lucasfilm/Disney would not be moving forward with a second season of The Acolyte.

The decision was met with a mixture of indifference and disappointment, but it's very clear that a lot of Star Wars fans - and some of the actors involved with the show - were surprised by this development.

Despite some rumors to the contrary, reliable reports suggested that The Acolyte was cancelled because it didn't get enough viewers, plain and simple. However, it's difficult to disregard the possibility that the level of negativity surrounding the show did influence the studio's decision to at least some extent.

While speaking to Vanity Fair about season 2 of Squid Game, star Lee Jung-jae (Master Sol) reflected on the backlash the show received from certain fans, with some cast members being subjected to racist, homophobic and misogynistic abuse online.

“My feelings were hurt,” he admitted. “Especially for Leslye Headland—her feelings must have hurt a lot. I can only have faith that racism will end someday, even though it’s going to be hard.”

Lee added that he is optimistic that viewers will revisit The Acolyte down the line, and may gain a new appreciation for the High Republic Era-set tale. “For some work, it takes time to gain traction, and I have strong hopes that people will like it as time passes." 

Sol was killed off in the finale, and likely wouldn't have been back for a second season, anyway, but there were a number of plot threads and character arcs left unresolved, including the much-discussed live-action introduction of Darth Plagueis

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/3/2024, 12:29 PM
Not defending the show but I think there is a way to ask for better stories without harassment.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 12/3/2024, 12:31 PM
“Feelings hurt” and what “Racism”, I love him in the Good Place. But he might be less intelligent than his character Jason. He sounds like a professional victim.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/3/2024, 12:34 PM
@ZiggyStarman - Ironically enough, you have the wrong actor.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 12/3/2024, 12:42 PM
@MarkCassidy - I'm genuinely glad I am because I like the guy. He is a great actor and I was worried he was a liberal wimp.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/3/2024, 12:32 PM
"My feelings were hurt"

What a pussy
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/3/2024, 12:34 PM
Calling someone a pussy for being upset about something they put time and effort into is certainly a take.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/3/2024, 12:39 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - He got paid for it, get over it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/3/2024, 12:40 PM
@marvel72 - I honestly thought you'd relate to him, your feelings seem to be hurt by shows or movies not panning out how you'd like. Lots of similarity there.
Sicario
Sicario - 12/3/2024, 12:37 PM
Sadly he doesn't understand the dynamics of what's happening with starwars. He's a really good actor, who did well for his part, but doesn't really know what going on, to him this is THE great starwars, but what's been happening with the ip might be beyond his circle of information, as it should, because nobody needs to know the absolute travesty that's been going with that travesty.
asherman93
asherman93 - 12/3/2024, 12:42 PM
...I really need to check out the show.

Everything I've heard about it leaves me with the impression that the whiny reactionary parts of the fandom never truly left their "George Lucas Raped Our Childhoods" phase - they merely pretend Disney and Kennedy were the ones who ruined Star Wars and George never did anything wrong.

