THE ACOLYTE TV Spot Reveals An Unexpected Clash Which May Be A Major SPOILER For Upcoming Episodes

A newly released TV spot for The Acolyte features a clash between two of the show's heroes, leaving us to wonder what that means for the mystery at the core of the latest Star Wars TV series. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2024 03:06 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first two episodes of The Acolyte hinted at several big mysteries in this Galaxy Far, Far Away and it's apparent the Star Wars TV series will keep fans coming back week-to-week in the hope of learning more. 

It's been established that Mae wants to kill four Jedi Masters for their role in separating her and Osha as children and she's already dispatched Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman). 

The latter took the Barash Vow, and was shown floating in a silent state of Force meditation for over a decade before willingly drinking the poison Mae presented him with. Next on her list is the Wookie Kelnacca, and a newly released TV spot - first shared on SFFGazette.com - may reveal why he chose to live a solitary life on Khofar. 

As you'll see below, the Wookie is shown leaping into action for a battle with Torbin; could this be where the fallen Jedi got that scar on his face? It seems likely, but why the Jedi would battle each other like this remains a mystery to us...unless they were at odds over something significant. 

Without getting further into spoiler territory, we can tell you that this scene isn't in the third or fourth episodes provided to critics for review. There are, however, some clues coming up so be sure to check back here on Tuesday for our in-depth recap.

In our review of The Acolyte's first four episodes, we concluded by saying, "Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before, The Acolyte soars thanks to its impressive cast, compelling setting, and a mystery which will keep you coming back for more. Now, we just need to hope the series sticks the landing."

You can watch this new promo for The Acolyte in the players below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

View Recorder