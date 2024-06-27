THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Connects The Master To Unexpected STAR WARS Sequel Trilogy Villain - SPOILERS

This article was originally published on SFFGazette.com. Head there now for more on Star Wars and The Acolyte.

In yesterday's episode of The Acolyte, The Master was unmasked and revealed to be the mild-mannered Qimir. That was all just an act, of course, and it quickly became apparent the Jedi assembled on Khofar were no match for him.

Claiming to have no name, the villain told Master Sol he's what the Jedi "might" call a Sith. The fact he's searching for an Acolyte rather than an apprentice could be telling and it's entirely possible Qimir has no ties to the Sith lineage that eventually leads to Emperor Palpatine.

After all, The Acolyte has already made it clear more than just the Jedi use the Force, so he may be just a powerful Dark Side Force user.

Today, we have a theory which could tie The Master to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. We still have a long list of unanswered questions about those movies, including what the deal was with the Knights of Ren.

Fans have noticed Kylo Ren's theme playing during The Master's final scene in "Night," with the prevailing opinion now being he could be the one who forms that off-shoot of the Sith. "Ren" was just a title taken by whoever led the group, so The Acolyte may well end with Qimir taking on the moniker.

While this reveal wouldn't be quite as seismic as the introduction of Darth Plagueis, for example, it would still fill a big gap in our knowledge of the Star Wars franchise and show just how expansive the use of the Force is in the Galaxy beyond just the Jedi and Sith.

The Acolytle showrunner Leslye Headland has said the series could be treated as a standalone story, but has left the door open to a second season...presumably revolving around the Knights of Ren?!

We'll see, but the presence of Kylo's theme can't be accidental...

Kylo Ren’s theme…are they setting up Qimir to be the first Knight of Ren?? pic.twitter.com/gTwhHMSNIK — Palpamemes (@PalpamemesYT) June 26, 2024

