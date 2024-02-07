Gina Carano Wants Her THE MANDALORIAN Job Back; Is Suing Disney With The Help Of Elon Musk

Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, with Elon Musk funding the campaign...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Gina Carano wants to play Cara Dune again, and is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrongful termination in the hopes of being reinstated as the heroic former Shock Trooper!

Carano played Din Djarin's loyal ally in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian before being fired by Lucasfilm for what were deemed to be a series of "abhorrent" social media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," said Lucasfilm's statement at the time. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The former MMA fighter's posts had been the source of controversy for quite some time before the studio took action, but inferring that being a Republican today is comparable to being Jewish during the Holocaust was the final straw for Disney.

Now, it's come to light that Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm in a lawsuit that is being funded by X owner Elon Musk, who has promised to support those who claim they have been discriminated against on the social media platform.

The actress alleges she was fired for "voicing right-wing opinions on social media," and is seeking a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her.

In a statement, X’s head of business operations Joe Benarroch said, “As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination.”

It's worth noting that Carano was given the opportunity to retract her statements and delete her posts by Disney, Lucasfilm, and Jon Favreau, so we're not sure how much water this suit will ultimately hold.

“Some of us have been unjustly singled out, harassed, persecuted and had our livelihoods stripped away because we dared to encourage conversation, asked questions, and refused to go along with the mob,” Carano said in a statement. “I am honored that my case has been chosen to be supported by the company that has been one of the last glimmers of hope for free speech in the world.”

Carano is accusing Disney and Lucasfilm of harassment and defamation for "refusing to conform with their viewpoints on issues relating to Black Lives Matter, preferred pronouns and disproven claims of election interference." The actress was allegedly fired for her "cultural and religious beliefs," and argues that her male co-stars "made offensive and denigrating posts directed towards Republicans" which Disney turned a blind eye to.

The actress is also seeking at least $75,000, plus punitive damages.

What do you make of this? Do you think Carano will get anywhere with this lawsuit? Drop us a comment down below.

1 2 3
Evansly - 2/7/2024, 12:40 PM
Was she fired or just didn't have her contract renewed?
lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 12:40 PM
@Evansly - fired. wrongly
campblood - 2/7/2024, 12:41 PM
@Evansly - fired for off color trans remarks I think
Itwasme - 2/7/2024, 12:43 PM
@campblood - fired for degrading the holocaust
lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 12:48 PM
@Itwasme - read a more informed publication.... @campblood
regularmovieguy - 2/7/2024, 12:48 PM
@lazlodaytona

"Wrongly?" How so? Freedom of speech protects you from the government. If I was tweeting anything incendiary and my company warned me to stop - they would absolutely have the ability to fire me. That includes comparing anti-vaxxers to Jews in the Holocaust. Which is absolute INSANITY.
mountainman - 2/7/2024, 12:56 PM
@Itwasme - Absolutely untrue. Saying that we shouldn’t institute a policy of requiring papers to enter public places because it was bad when the Nazis did it is not degrading the Holocaust. It’s saying we shouldn’t repeat those same mistakes.
Itwasme - 2/7/2024, 1:01 PM
@mountainman - that's a polite way to say what she said and you know it. What you said isn't problematic and downplays the situation. Plus it was multiple posts anyway.

However it really didn't have anything to do with pronouns like homeboy said.

I'm not saying I agree with Disney for firing her, but I agree with their right to. Same for any company.
mountainman - 2/7/2024, 1:07 PM
@Itwasme - There were two big “no no” topics she was posting on Twitter. One, she mocked modern day pronoun usage. Two - and what immediately preceded her firing - was a post about how the behavior of the Nazi party before they started the Holocaust was problematic because it demonized groups of people. It really didn’t specifically get into vaccine passports but it did explicitly call out the problems with demonizing groups and compared it to how unvaccinated people were treated at that time.

The comparison is apt. That type of behavior is unacceptable, whether it is directed at a demographic group or at a group of people who choose not to be forced to take a pharmaceutical product.

The good news is all of us that pushed back on the nonsense got it stopped. Less tyranny in our world than a few years ago. This is a win!
UniqNo - 2/7/2024, 1:15 PM
@Itwasme - what did she say that degraded the holocaust
Evansly - 2/7/2024, 1:18 PM
@lazlodaytona - I have seen reports on both and certainly want to avoid spreading misinformation.

From a firing standpoint I feel like a lot would hinge on what is within the contract, if there were warnings or write ups of various behavior - not limited to this event and could largely rely on how the firing took place - including specifics on how it was communicated. Disney has quite the legal team and I imagine they were heavily involved with the process.

I do think it is valid to discuss the validity of certain clauses within the contract that may not be legal but are more of a way to deter someone suing the company.

I don't personally agree with her points but she does have a right to sue and would be very interested in the case and how it could develop.

I do assume that she signed an arbitration clause so it is possible we don't hear much about it once it kicks off
lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 1:24 PM
@regularmovieguy - ok mr liberal
Ryguy88 - 2/7/2024, 1:25 PM
@campblood - she committed the heinous act of *checks notes* not putting pronouns in her bio.
Ryguy88 - 2/7/2024, 1:26 PM
@regularmovieguy - pedro pascal compared trump to hitler, which is equally insane!
Evansly - 2/7/2024, 1:35 PM
@Ryguy88 - My understanding is that those comments were made pre-employment so that's a hiring and vetting issue if you are concerned with it.

But realistically he brings in more money. The decision to remove her was likely a money based one and they didn't find her comments to align with their mission and she was removed
grendelthing - 2/7/2024, 1:45 PM
@Evansly - No, she definitely made those comments after The Mandalorian had already started airing.
Evansly - 2/7/2024, 1:46 PM
@grendelthing - My comment was in response to their Pedro comment. I can see the confusion as I didn't call him out by name
Itwasme - 2/7/2024, 1:51 PM
@mountainman - she said the negative reaction she was getting was similar to how Jews started getting beaten up by their neighbors in the streets before the Nazi party committed the holocost. Has nothing to do with Vax cards, it has to do with what she perceived as abuse - which of course belittled the holocaust and Nazi movement.

She was warned several times, but didn't want to dial it back. It's outlandish and again has nothing to do with pronouns.
Itwasme - 2/7/2024, 1:53 PM
@Evansly - companies have social media policies and can fire you for it - especially in an at will state.
Twenty23Three - 2/7/2024, 1:54 PM
@Evansly - she was fired for being a dangerous wierdo
mountainman - 2/7/2024, 1:55 PM
@Itwasme - Oh I know the pronoun thing wasn’t the cause for the firing. I also think her lawsuit is likely to not be successful unless Disney decides to settle. Just saying that the comparisons to demonizing out groups is apt and that we shouldn’t have done that during COVID.
Evansly - 2/7/2024, 1:55 PM
@Itwasme - Absolutely, she doesn't stand much of a chance from a legal stand point and Elon is throwing money for clout and to churn the culture war
ClintThaHamster - 2/7/2024, 1:56 PM
@mountainman - Yes, it compared the treatment of unvaccinated Americans (which is, they got to go about their lives normally while having to deal with people saying things like "You really should get vaccinated" to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany, who were beaten in the streets and forced into ghettos before being deported to death camps. The fact that you think that is an apt comparison speaks volumes.
Evansly - 2/7/2024, 1:57 PM
@mountainman - From a corporate law perspective, most employers are advised to settle due to the cost of having to prepare for trial or arbitration. Settling is certainly within the possible outcomes. However I assume they will fight it
TheFinestSmack - 2/7/2024, 2:01 PM
@Itwasme - "that's a polite way to say what she said and you know it. What you said isn't problematic and downplays the situation. Plus it was multiple posts anyway."

I think a big part of her case is that people on the other side of the political spectrum so often make holocaust/Hitler comparisons, often WAY less politely, and they get a pass because they prescribe to the same ideology.
campblood - 2/7/2024, 12:40 PM
Bring that thiccness back
NoAssemblyReqd - 2/7/2024, 12:41 PM
If there’s one sure way to get your job back and have an enjoyable work experience in your restored position, it’s to sue your former employer.
lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 12:49 PM
@NoAssemblyReqd - yeah. and then when you win and go back there you can make 'em eat a$$ each filming day.
ShimmyShimmyYA - 2/7/2024, 12:51 PM
@lazlodaytona - kill her character off day 1 then
Goldboink - 2/7/2024, 1:04 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA -
I do think she was killed off during Mando season 3, just not on camera.
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2024, 1:12 PM
@Goldboink - they said she had joined a Republic special ops team after being offered a position in S2.
Goldboink - 2/7/2024, 1:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 -
Which was the transport ship that Mof Gideon was on when he was sprung by the Dark Troopers. Tied up with a bow.
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2024, 1:27 PM
@Goldboink - true lol
AmySabadini - 2/7/2024, 12:42 PM
You’ve gotta be fuсking kidding me. 😂🤣😂
Itwasme - 2/7/2024, 12:43 PM
Free speech doesn't mean freedom from accountability.
AmySabadini - 2/7/2024, 12:47 PM
@Itwasme - Also, last time I checked, Disney is not, you know, The Government.
lazlodaytona - 2/7/2024, 12:50 PM
@AmySabadini - they wanna be the government....the world-ruled one
Itwasme - 2/7/2024, 12:56 PM
@AmySabadini - haha... true. For all the people clamoring on and on about free speech and the first amendment you'd think they'd learn what it means.
dracula - 2/7/2024, 12:44 PM
Pretty sure they cant force them to use cara dune in a project or force them to make the spin off.

Who knows maybe they can force them to reemploy her on paper

But that doesnt mean they have to use her
Goldboink - 2/7/2024, 1:18 PM
@dracula -
They would write her a check and call the matter finished.
1 2 3

