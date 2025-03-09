THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Stills Reveal BDX Droids; "Smuggler's Run" Ride Receiving Movie-Themed Overhaul

Newly released stills from The Mandalorian and Grogu showcase the BDX droids who will appear in the movie and roam Galaxy's Edge. We also have a first look at the planned overhaul of "Smuggler's Run."

By JoshWilding - Mar 09, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

At SXSW yesterday, it was confirmed that Walt Disney Imagineering's BDX droids won't just be roaming Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland and Disney World. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, they're going to make their big screen debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu next year! 

It's unclear what role they'll play in the story but four new official images show them on set. This won't be the first time we've seen a BDX droid in The Mandalorian - BD-72 helped Peli Motto and Din Djarin with the construction of the latter's N-1 starfighter - but they're an intriguing addition, nonetheless.

Of course, many of you will be most familiar with BD-1, Cal Kestis' loyal droid who accompanies him into battle in the Star Wars Jedi video game franchises. 

In related Mando news, Disney Parks has also confirmed that Galaxy's Edge attraction "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run" is being overhauled with a new The Mandalorian and Grogu overlay. 

Concept art offers a first look at the Millennium Falcon soaring into various locations - including Bespin from The Empire Strikes Back, a Jawa Crawling Fortress, and even the remains of a Death Star - alongside Din and Grogu in the Razor Crest. 

The new mission will debut on the same day The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.

According to director Jon Favreau, this doesn't simply "retell what happens in the movie – it’s more like participating in something that’s happening just off-camera from what you see in the film."

Whether that means we'll see Han Solo in the movie remains to be seen, though it sounds like something happens to bring Din and Grogu into contact with some familiar faces from the wider Star Wars franchise.

"As in the MCU, Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show," Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito recently shared. "That’s my sense of where it will go."

"Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a 'Mandalorian' movie," he continued. "My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of [a] trilogy, or more, of films."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, The Mandalorian & Grogu is directed by Favreau and produced by him, Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in post-production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Related:

Recommended For You:

KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/9/2025, 3:37 PM
Do love a good BD unit
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/9/2025, 3:39 PM
I'm sure the eventual toys will sell like hot cakes.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/9/2025, 3:45 PM
So Mando and Grogu are taking over the Millennium Falcon?
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/9/2025, 4:20 PM
Hope Han, Luke and Leia are in this. And together! It's big budget, if they can give us Luke on the show they can give us all three on the big screen. Maybe even Lando, Chewy, Artoo and Threepio with them.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/9/2025, 4:26 PM
@ObserverIO - I agree. I also think it’s one of the ways they can salvage Star Wars.
Huskers
Huskers - 3/9/2025, 4:28 PM
It was a mistake to tie this park all into the sequel trilogy in an effort to reel in new fans, while ignoring the OG and the prequels. Especially since us OG fans are middle aged now with money and kids!

I personally don’t want to be chased around on a ride by Kylo Ren, the bargain basement Vader, or go on a Smugglers Run with Hondo, or see Rey at the park. I want to go on Adventure with Han and Chewie, see Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. Vader’s literally one of the greatest movie villains ever created.

Since the sequels turned me off of Star Wars, which I didn’t think was possible since I even incorporated Star Wars into my wedding, I just haven’t felt compelled to visit Galaxy’s Edge to relive the sequels.

