THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Stills Reveal BDX Droids; "Smuggler's Run" Ride Receiving Movie-Themed Overhaul

At SXSW yesterday, it was confirmed that Walt Disney Imagineering's BDX droids won't just be roaming Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland and Disney World. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, they're going to make their big screen debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu next year!

It's unclear what role they'll play in the story but four new official images show them on set. This won't be the first time we've seen a BDX droid in The Mandalorian - BD-72 helped Peli Motto and Din Djarin with the construction of the latter's N-1 starfighter - but they're an intriguing addition, nonetheless.

Of course, many of you will be most familiar with BD-1, Cal Kestis' loyal droid who accompanies him into battle in the Star Wars Jedi video game franchises.

In related Mando news, Disney Parks has also confirmed that Galaxy's Edge attraction "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run" is being overhauled with a new The Mandalorian and Grogu overlay.

Concept art offers a first look at the Millennium Falcon soaring into various locations - including Bespin from The Empire Strikes Back, a Jawa Crawling Fortress, and even the remains of a Death Star - alongside Din and Grogu in the Razor Crest.

The new mission will debut on the same day The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.

According to director Jon Favreau, this doesn't simply "retell what happens in the movie – it’s more like participating in something that’s happening just off-camera from what you see in the film."

Whether that means we'll see Han Solo in the movie remains to be seen, though it sounds like something happens to bring Din and Grogu into contact with some familiar faces from the wider Star Wars franchise.

"As in the MCU, Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show," Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito recently shared. "That’s my sense of where it will go."

"Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a 'Mandalorian' movie," he continued. "My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of [a] trilogy, or more, of films."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, The Mandalorian & Grogu is directed by Favreau and produced by him, Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in post-production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.