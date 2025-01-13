THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU's Lead Villain Has Been Revealed With Dave Filoni Reprising THE CLONE WARS Role

The Mandalorian & Grogu is one of Lucasfilm's most intriguing - and exciting - upcoming projects. The movie started life as The Mandalorian season 4 but, similar to Moana 2, Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to shift it from streaming to theaters (making this the first big screen Star Wars story since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker).

Screen icon Sigourney Weaver has already joined the cast in a mystery role, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White was recently tapped to play the "buff" Rotta the Hutt.

There's been no word on who The Mandalorian & Grogu's big bad might be, though it's not outside the realm of possibility that Moff Gideon will return, especially if the version who died in season 3 was indeed a clone. The Imperial Shadow Council is also set to appear but Din Djarin's main foe is reportedly set to be the bounty hunter, Embo.

According to Kristian Harloff (via SFFGazette.com), The Clone Wars baddie will be a "pretty significant part of the plot," with the movie set to feature him attempting to track down and kill the kidnapped Rotta. Din and Grogu, meanwhile, have reportedly been hired to rescue him, revealing this movie's main conflict.

Harloff seems confident that Embo is the main baddie in The Mandalorian & Grogu and confirms that Dave Filoni- yes, that Dave Filoni - will once again lend his voice to the villain.

Without jumping to conclusions, like Moana 2, it feels like this movie will be similar to Moana 2 in the sense that it's an episode of television expanded into feature format. Here's hoping there are some surprises and bigger consequences for the wider Star Wars Universe.

For those of you who might not know, Embo was a Kyuzo male bounty hunter who carried a bowcaster and wore a large-rimmed circular hat, which he used as a weapon or a shield. Even as a capable solo hunter, he worked with several different groups throughout the Clone Wars.

He's worked for the Hutt Clans, battling the former Sith Lord Maul and his Shadow Collective. He was also a member of Boba Fett's Krayt's Claw, working alongside hunters such as Bossk, C-21 Highsinger, and Latts Razzi. At one point, the group were hired by Asajj Ventress to help her break out her lover Quinlan Vos from Count Dooku's castle on Serenno. He's even battled Anakin Skywalker!

After the Battle of Jakku, Embo received funding from the New Republic, but when it ran out, he lived as a farmer on Felucia. It seems the chance to kill Rotta brings him out of retirement, though there's still a lot we don't know about The Mandalorian & Grogu so time will tell how he's upgraded to "big bad" status.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.