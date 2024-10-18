After Twerking With SHE-HULK, Megan Thee Stallion "Tongues" With VENOM In New THE LAST DANCE Promo

Pop megastar Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, played herself for a guest appearance in the third episode of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series, before returning for a twerking session with the Emerald Amazon (Tatiana Maslany) in the post-credits scene.

This sequence came in for criticism after being deemed a bit too silly/goofy by some, but others felt it was perfectly in-keeping with the tone of the series and were able to have fun with it.

Now, Stallion has joined forces with another Marvel character for a new teaser promoting this month's Venom: The Last Dance.

In the video, Megan and Venom growl at each other for a bit while sticking their tongues out. We'll let you decide if it's funny or not! We also have a new "One Week" TV spot.

Press screenings for the threequel are taking place from today, but the social media embargo doesn't lift until Monday. While we await the first reactions, insider Daniel Richtman shared the following post.

I spoke to people who saw Venom 3. They enjoyed the first two movies but told me they didn't like the third one. Take that as you will 😅💀 pic.twitter.com/u3cJTvKzP7 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 17, 2024

The Last Dance looks set for a $70 million opening weekend. While this would not be a bad start by any means, it would mark the lowest debut of the franchise.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you planning to see the movie on the big screen? Let us know in the comments section.