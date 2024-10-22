How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

With Venom: The Last Dance fast approaching, we can reveal how many post-credits scenes the threequel has and whether they're worth waiting for...minus any spoilers, of course. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Oct 22, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Yesterday evening, the social media review embargo for Venom: The Last Dance lifted and the response so far has been surprisingly positive! While it doesn't sound like the threequel will change many minds, all signs point to this being a strong send-off for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock. 

Despite the threequel being billed as the end for Venom, it's no secret that Knull, God of the Symbiotes, has a small role in The Last Dance. That's got to be setting the stage for something, though whether it's Venom 4, Spider-Man 4 or something else entirely remains to be seen. 

We'll be sharing our review of Venom: The Last Dance tomorrow afternoon but, in the meantime, we're sure those of you with tickets will be eager to know whether it's worth sticking around when the credits roll. 

Today, we can confirm that yes, Venom: The Last Dance has two post-credits scenes. The first plays in the middle of them and it's then a pretty long wait for the second one. 

Are they worth waiting for? Definitely. While we'd recommend tempering expectations after all those recent Spider-Man rumours, both are pretty impactful and leave the door open for more Symbiote stories. 

Tom Hardy's contract might be up, but just like when Holland was promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, we'd bet on him negotiating in public to some extent. Whether his inevitable return happens in the MCU or Sony's Marvel Universe is a mystery to us for the time being. 

Are you watching Venom: The Last Dance in theaters this weekend? 

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

