VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - The Actor Playing Knull Has Reportedly Been Revealed! SPOILERS

The recent final trailer for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance revealed that the threequel would introduce the villainous Knull, and fans have been speculating about who might be stepping into the role since.

A persistent rumor claimed that The Walking Dead alum Norman Reedus had been cast as Knull, but we may now know which actor will actually bring life to the powerful God of the Symbiotes.

This is something the studio may be attempting to keep under wraps until the movie is in theaters, so with this in mind, possible spoilers follow.

According to Daniel Richtman (other scoopers have since backed this up), Knull will played by none other than the King of Motion Capture himself, Andy Serkis!

Serkis - who directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage - is "expected to reprise the role in future Sony/Marvel projects, which means we could be seeing a whole lot more of Knull." This gels with previous rumors that Knull will be the main villain of Spider-Man 4, with Venom (Tom Hardy) joining forces with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to battle the potentially world-ending threat.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be happy to see Serkis play this particular character? Let us know in the comments section, and check out a new teaser promo for The Last Dance at the link below.

Hola b*tches! Tickets are on sale now! 🖤#Venom: The Last Dance is exclusively in theatres October 25. https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/t3EMIIOxtW — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 1, 2024

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25. Are you looking forward to the threequel? Let us know in the comments section.