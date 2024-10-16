VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Has Finally Been Given An Official Rating By The MPA - Is It R-Rated, At Last?

Fans have speculated extensively about whether Venom: The Last Dance might have an R-rating, particularly after an early trailer showed the Lethal Protector chomping off some heads...with unmistakable shots of blood.

The gore has vanished from recent TV spots and we now know why; as expected, the upcoming threequel will be rated PG-13, just like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage before it.

This was to be expected as it ensures as many moviegoers as possible can watch Venom: The Last Dance when it arrives in theaters next weekend. Despite the violence being somewhat toned down, we are glad to see there are still some "bloody images."

"Intense sequences of violence and action" and "strong language" also contributed to the MPA's decision to award this movie a PG-13 rating.

Talking about her inspirations, writer/director Kelly Marcel recently said, "The Venom books from David [Michelinie] and Todd [McFarlane] through to Donny [Cates] and Ryan [Stegman]’s run have always given us so much cool stuff."

"Tom is a huge fan of Donny and Ryan and spoke to Donny as far back as Venom 1. Tom and I both felt their creation of Knull was an absolute must to explore. Donny and Ryan have an advisory relationship with Sony."

The filmmaker added, "As the fans know there are many, many more symbiote stories - the universe is wide and rich, and one movie could never do justice to Knull. Beyond this trilogy, there are more stories to explore - God is coming."

Are you disappointed Venom: The Last Dance isn't set to deliver an R-Rated take on Eddie Brock?

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, bloody images and strong language.



"We are cowards..."

-Venom pic.twitter.com/ev3MIptDC4 — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) October 16, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.