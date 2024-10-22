VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Is Now Eyeing A $150 Million Debut At The Worldwide Box Office This Weekend

Deadline has an update on Venom: The Last Dance's box office prospects and things are looking...okay...for the Sony Pictures threequel.

In 2018, Venom opened with $80.2 million and ultimately grossed $856.1 million at the worldwide box office. As for Venom: Let There Be Carnage three years later, it debuted with an impressive $90 million thanks to comic book fans who were eager to return to theaters. However, overseas restrictions meant it only made $506.9 million globally.

Back to Venom: The Last Dance, though, and current tracking points to a domestic debut in the same ballpark as 2022's Black Adam ($67 million) with $65 million.

Overseas is stronger with an $85 million haul - or possibly higher - for a global bow of $150 million. For context, Joker: Folie à Deux has earned only $192 million since opening at the start of October.

Venom: The Last Dance has secured a China release which will help its prospects greatly. However, it's unlikely to make upwards of $100 million as Venom did six years ago.

The Venom franchise is relatively critic-proof, with the previous movies each receiving B+ CinemaScores despite scoring 30% and 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

It's also worth noting that early word on the threequel is generally positive, an indication Tom Hardy's send-off will fare considerably better with critics than its predecessors. Helping to increase fan interest are those rumours about Spider-Man 4 and the live-action debut of Knull, God of the Symbiotes.

Is it perfect? Nah, far from it. However, it's leaps and bounds ahead of #Venom and has a way meatier plot than #VenomLetThereBeCarnage.



The #SpiderMan4 rumors have been blown out of proportion IMO, but #VenomTheLastDance left me wanting more of these two. And Knull (mostly). pic.twitter.com/wMLEg5e2de — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) October 22, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.