VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Is Now Eyeing A $150 Million Debut At The Worldwide Box Office This Weekend

We finally have updated box office tracking for Venom: The Last Dance heading into the weekend and it seems the threequel will make roughly $150 million worldwide during its first few days in theaters.

By JoshWilding - Oct 22, 2024 06:10 PM EST
Deadline has an update on Venom: The Last Dance's box office prospects and things are looking...okay...for the Sony Pictures threequel.

In 2018, Venom opened with $80.2 million and ultimately grossed $856.1 million at the worldwide box office. As for Venom: Let There Be Carnage three years later, it debuted with an impressive $90 million thanks to comic book fans who were eager to return to theaters. However, overseas restrictions meant it only made $506.9 million globally. 

Back to Venom: The Last Dance, though, and current tracking points to a domestic debut in the same ballpark as 2022's Black Adam ($67 million) with $65 million. 

Overseas is stronger with an $85 million haul - or possibly higher - for a global bow of $150 million. For context, Joker: Folie à Deux has earned only $192 million since opening at the start of October. 

Venom: The Last Dance has secured a China release which will help its prospects greatly. However, it's unlikely to make upwards of $100 million as Venom did six years ago. 

The Venom franchise is relatively critic-proof, with the previous movies each receiving B+ CinemaScores despite scoring 30% and 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. 

It's also worth noting that early word on the threequel is generally positive, an indication Tom Hardy's send-off will fare considerably better with critics than its predecessors. Helping to increase fan interest are those rumours about Spider-Man 4 and the live-action debut of Knull, God of the Symbiotes. 

Have you bought tickets to watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section and check back here tomorrow for our review.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Addresses Rumors He'll Return As Eddie Brock In SPIDER-MAN 4
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Star Tom Hardy Addresses Rumors He'll Return As Eddie Brock In SPIDER-MAN 4
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 10/22/2024, 6:09 PM
mankind is doomed
Biggums
Biggums - 10/22/2024, 6:18 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - Again.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/22/2024, 6:11 PM
I've got my tickets. I had a better time watching the previous two 'Venom' movies than I did with most of what the MCU has had to offer post-'Endgame'.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/22/2024, 6:16 PM
it's still not gonna beat Kraven
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/22/2024, 6:19 PM
My new favorite thing is "for context, here's what that piece of shit joker did"
mountainman
mountainman - 10/22/2024, 6:21 PM
I still think it'll make a bit less than the 2nd one. Somewhere between $400-$500 million WW.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 6:22 PM
...the f#ck?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/22/2024, 6:25 PM
I hear the post credits make Sony look like stupid idiots? According to MyTimeToShutUp that is
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/22/2024, 6:29 PM
@JFerguson - more like mytimetovoteforkamamala
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/22/2024, 6:29 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/22/2024, 6:31 PM
@SuperCat - so in this one Venom is racist.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/22/2024, 6:32 PM
@Malatrova15 - LOLOLOLOL!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/22/2024, 6:30 PM
Fun fact...Venom could bomb like every Comic movie but they decide to cut every rape scene on it
....thats the magic trick. No rape.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/22/2024, 6:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - ?si=cnhRZTsqKtAjxaew
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/22/2024, 6:30 PM
People who pay to see Sony films...
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/22/2024, 6:35 PM
@soberchimera - i just blow the ticket boot guy like that Pink Floyd movie.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/22/2024, 6:40 PM
noooooooooo

Well, hopefully WOM is so bad that it doesn't make more than $350m WW
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 10/22/2024, 6:47 PM
No one should be surprised this is going to make a lot of money. Venom made 800 mil WW. The second (released during Covid) made 500 mil and that was without China. They're also 100-110 mil production budgets which makes them extremely profitable.

