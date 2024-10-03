VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Popcorn Buckets And Theater Merchandise Unleash Sony's Lethal Protector

With tickets for Venom: The Last Dance now on sale, we have an official look at some of the popcorn buckets and theater merchandise which will be available across the U.S. later this month.

Before getting too excited, those busts of a comic-accurate Venom and Anti-Venom don't appear to be tied to the threequel in any way. Instead, like that recently revealed cable tidy, they're products which can be found elsewhere online.

Those popcorn buckets, on the other hand, are based on Venom: The Last Dance and will surely be a must-have for any fan of Sony's Symbiote.

The popularity of popcorn buckets has skyrocketed over the past year or two, becoming must-have collector's items in the process. And, if you miss out on them, prepare to pay a premium on eBay!

Excitement for Venom: The Last Dance has also increased since that final trailer was released, with confirmation that Knull, God of the Symbiotes, will appear generating a great deal of discussion among fans.

Then, there's the rumour that Venom and Spider-Man will team up in the MCU for a Multiversal adventure...true or not, that Spider-Man 4 leak has gone in Sony's favour as it's greatly increased interest in what's planned for Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance and beyond. It's also been claimed that Andy Serkis is playing the King in Black.

Take a closer look at this new merchandise for the movie in the X posts below.

These collectibles are the perfect match for you. #Venom: The Last Dance comes to Regal October 25. pic.twitter.com/Zc4ydWUkYs — Regal (@RegalMovies) October 2, 2024 Here's a first look at our #Venom: The Last Dance popcorn bucket!



Coming soon to theatres 😎



*tap on the video to expand pic.twitter.com/nKXu4tHj4Q — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) October 1, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.