VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed As Opening Weekend Estimates Suddenly Drop

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's CinemaScore Has Been Revealed As Opening Weekend Estimates Suddenly Drop

Venom: The Last Dance's CinemaScore has been revealed and it's really not the best result for the latest Marvel movie from Sony Pictures. Those opening weekend predictions have also taken a noteworthy hit.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 26, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Venom

Ever since COVID, predicting what a movie will make at the domestic box office has become increasingly difficult. Many expected hits have flopped, while plenty of titles have massively exceeded expectations.

In the case of Venom: The Last Dance, it looks set to fall somewhere in the middle despite Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage being surprise hits in 2018 and 2021, respectively. 

Current estimations from Deadline point to a $21 million Friday (including $8.5 million from Thursday previews) for an opening weekend somewhere between $50 million - $55 million. That's a pretty noteworthy drop from those initial $65 million expectations.

In better news for Sony, Venom: The Last Dance is exceeding expectations overseas, in no small part thanks to China. 

The trade suggests that the L.A. Dodgers' first battle in 43 years with the New York Yankees in the World Series is a major contributing factor. It's also theorised that Sony Pictures will be looking for $450 million - $500 million worldwide to reach profitability. 

This is no Joker: Folie à Deux, however, as the studio remains bullish that Venom: The Last Dance can reach $180 million this weekend (in contrast, the Joker sequel only reached $115 million before falling off a cliff).

Something else that won't help matters is a B- CinemaScore; Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage each received a B+. This is slightly better than Morbius and Madame Web's C+ but puts it on par with Hellboy (2004), Dark Phoenix, and this year's version of The Crow.

UPDATE: It's now being reported that Venom: The Last Dance earned $22 million on Friday and is looking at a $52 million opening weekend, a sharp decline from Venom's $80.3 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage's $90 million.

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Interview: Director Kelly Marcel Talks SPIDER-MAN And Shooting On Location (Exclusive)
Related:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Interview: Director Kelly Marcel Talks SPIDER-MAN And Shooting On Location (Exclusive)
VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoilers - 6 Ways It Sets Up The Lethal Protector's Future (In Multiple Realities)
Recommended For You:

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spoilers - 6 Ways It Sets Up The Lethal Protector's Future (In Multiple Realities)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/26/2024, 10:40 AM
Joker: Folie à Deux Makes History as First Comic Book Movie to Earn a "D" CinemaScore as It Flops at Box Office

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/26/2024, 10:57 AM
@AllsGood -

If they were being honest, it would have been the first to get an F.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 10/26/2024, 11:20 AM
@AllsGood - This has nothing to do with the article at all
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/26/2024, 11:41 AM
@AllsGood -
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/26/2024, 11:45 AM
@bobevanz -
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/26/2024, 10:52 AM
China loves some Venom crap!
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 10/26/2024, 11:12 AM
Damn, the last time I've been to the movies was 2 months ago. Alien: Romulus. Debating whether I should see Venom just to have burned some time, I guess I'll skip...
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/26/2024, 11:32 AM
The final act alone should draw in audiences, it was awesome with all the symbiotes and Xenophages
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 10/26/2024, 11:52 AM
@Thing94 - I liked this one better than the first 2. The tone and the cinematography alone were big highlights.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/26/2024, 11:37 AM
As a DC guy, I always ask other's opinions on here and admit, although I love Marvel films, I don't ever know what connection they have to the comics.

I actually watched the first Venom and really liked it (considering even I, who knows little about Marvel comics, knew Topher Grace's turn as Venom was crap). I understand Tom Hardy's starring role hasn't been accurate, but I really enjoyed the first film. Need to see the second at some point.

However, this 3rd one feels like a reach for SONY. Being 'R' rated and trying to be as bombastic as possible ..... just seems like Sony is being Sony. Which 9 times outta 10 leads to failure.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/26/2024, 11:43 AM
Yeah! Now give me an 80% drop next week! [frick] Sony and their mediocre movies woo hoo!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder