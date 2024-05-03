VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Official Logo Has Been Revealed As Merchandise Starts Finding Its Way Online

With Venom: The Last Dance fast approaching (whether we like it or not), merchandise that's hit Amazon today offers a first look at the official logo for what may be Tom Hardy's final Venom movie...

By JoshWilding - May 03, 2024 10:05 AM EST
We've already seen a fake logo for Venom: The Last Dance, and plenty of fan-made efforts have continued to do the rounds ever since. Now, though, generic merchandise has surfaced on Amazon which finally reveals the real deal. 

It's not overly exciting if we're being honest, but a logo is a logo and we'll be seeing a lot more of this in the coming months. Like the title itself, it doesn't give much away and we wouldn't necessarily assume the red is any sort of giveaway about who Venom is facing. 

The fact this logo has surfaced now could be an indication that a trailer is somewhere on the horizon and we'd put money on it being ready to go with Bad Boys: Ride or Die in June. 

Merchandise for the Venom franchise has typically been pretty rare outside of Funko Pops and the odd Hot Toys figure, so we wouldn't expect any major promo art leaks like those we get for MCU movies between now and then, unfortunately. 

Shortly before Venom: The Last Dance was announced, Hardy shared some insights into what he's hoping to see from a third instalment. 

"These things [usually] come in threes. If there's going to be a new one - and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again - every one has got to be as if it was the last one."

"But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same...the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere."

"There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) has landed a lead role in the threequel, though there's currently no word on who he's playing; the most popular theory online is that he's been cast as The Jury's General Orwell Taylor. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) have also boarded the threequel in mystery roles.

As well as returning as Eddie Brock, Tom Hardy also co-wrote Venom: The Last Dance's story with director Kelly Marcel before she later penned the screenplay. Produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 25.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/3/2024, 11:01 AM
We like it.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/3/2024, 11:02 AM
@harryba11zack - How did you select your user name?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/3/2024, 11:03 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I looked down and got creative.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/3/2024, 11:07 AM
@harryba11zack - Makes sense
Vigor
Vigor - 5/3/2024, 11:10 AM
@harryba11zack - 🤣
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/3/2024, 11:02 AM
Thrilling
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/3/2024, 11:07 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 5/3/2024, 11:08 AM
Holy shit we got a Venom trilogy, can’t believe it’s been 6 years since the first one. Yeah they’re not really good but Tom Hardy just [frick]ing elevates anything he’s in so at the very least they’re entertaining
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/3/2024, 11:13 AM
@Gambito - They proved Venom could work without Spider-man, the same way they did with having Joker without Batman.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/3/2024, 11:11 AM
User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
phoenixvici
phoenixvici - 5/3/2024, 11:19 AM
@marvel72 - Venom be like..

User Comment Image

I predict this will Give the Joker sequel some big competition....... I kidd 😛
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/3/2024, 11:16 AM
Criminal this character is standalone
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/3/2024, 11:16 AM
User Comment Image

I sadly have no real interest in this since I didn’t care for the first one and I think somehow the sequel was even a bit worse.

It’s unfortunate because Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock could have worked and even the direction they have went in but the execution didn’t click for me.

Anyway , hopefully this ends it well for its fans!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/3/2024, 11:21 AM
The best thing they can do is pull a Deadpool 3 and bring in Andrew Garfield
grouch
grouch - 5/3/2024, 11:23 AM
meh

