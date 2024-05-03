VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Official Logo Has Been Revealed As Merchandise Starts Finding Its Way Online

We've already seen a fake logo for Venom: The Last Dance, and plenty of fan-made efforts have continued to do the rounds ever since. Now, though, generic merchandise has surfaced on Amazon which finally reveals the real deal.

It's not overly exciting if we're being honest, but a logo is a logo and we'll be seeing a lot more of this in the coming months. Like the title itself, it doesn't give much away and we wouldn't necessarily assume the red is any sort of giveaway about who Venom is facing.

The fact this logo has surfaced now could be an indication that a trailer is somewhere on the horizon and we'd put money on it being ready to go with Bad Boys: Ride or Die in June.

Merchandise for the Venom franchise has typically been pretty rare outside of Funko Pops and the odd Hot Toys figure, so we wouldn't expect any major promo art leaks like those we get for MCU movies between now and then, unfortunately.

Shortly before Venom: The Last Dance was announced, Hardy shared some insights into what he's hoping to see from a third instalment.

"These things [usually] come in threes. If there's going to be a new one - and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again - every one has got to be as if it was the last one." "But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same...the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere." "There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) has landed a lead role in the threequel, though there's currently no word on who he's playing; the most popular theory online is that he's been cast as The Jury's General Orwell Taylor. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) have also boarded the threequel in mystery roles.

As well as returning as Eddie Brock, Tom Hardy also co-wrote Venom: The Last Dance's story with director Kelly Marcel before she later penned the screenplay. Produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 25.