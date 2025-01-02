FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVEL RIVALS Unveils First Official Look At Character Designs For Marvel's First Family

Marvel Rivals has proven to be immensely popular since launching on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on December 6, with gamers anxiously awaiting the debut of new playable characters as the roster continues to grow.

One group of superheroes that have been conspicuous by their absence up until now is The Fantastic Four, and NetEase has now officially unveiled our first look at The Thing, the Human Torch, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot.

We don't anticipate these character designs being particularly controversial (at least not to the same degree as Wolverine's), although Reed Richards' longer hair and full beard may not go over very well with some fans.

Along with the teaser image, NetEase has announced that the Marvel Rivals Season 1 trailer will drop next week on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST / 16:00 UTC.

Check out the image below, along with some previously-released promotional videos.

Get ready to welcome Marvel’s First family in Marvel Rivals. Trailer on January 6th at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC. Be there. #MarvelRivals #FantasticFour #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/4Cjh9mXSi3 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 2, 2025 🌕 Rise of the Lunar General! 🐉



Moon Knight's new Lunar General costume emerges from the celestial heart of K'un Lun! Clad in azure scales, this dragon-faced guardian protects the Temple of the Crescent Moon and strikes fear into those who dare challenge its gates.



Unleash… pic.twitter.com/aWix1vhSBD — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 1, 2025 🐉 The Cheerful Dragoness Awakens! 🐿️



From the mystical forests of K'un Lun comes Squirrel Girl's new Cheerful Dragoness costume! As a deity of the southern realm, she commands an unbeatable dragon-tailed squirrel legion and speaks their ancient tongue.



Lead her into battle and… pic.twitter.com/bF9WPhdIl7 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 2, 2025 🎉 New Year's Greetings from the Marvel Rivals Dev Team!



On this special occasion, we want to extend our warmest wishes and wish everyone a Happy New Year. We can't express enough how grateful we are for the incredible support from our community!



We hope 2025 brings you… pic.twitter.com/J1RQZNCjJc — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 1, 2025

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!

The story follows a hostile meeting between Doctor Doom and his heroic 2099 counterpart, which causes a timestream entanglement that leads to new worlds being created and heroes and villains from across the multiverse fighting one another to defeat both Doom variants before one claims victory over the new worlds

Have you been playing Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments section.