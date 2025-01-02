FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVEL RIVALS Unveils First Official Look At Character Designs For Marvel's First Family

FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVEL RIVALS Unveils First Official Look At Character Designs For Marvel's First Family

The Fantastic Four are coming to Marvel Rivals season 1, and the massively popular video game has now unveiled our first look at Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, the Thing, and H.E.R.B.I.E.

By MarkCassidy - Jan 02, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Marvel Rivals has proven to be immensely popular since launching on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on December 6, with gamers anxiously awaiting the debut of new playable characters as the roster continues to grow.

One group of superheroes that have been conspicuous by their absence up until now is The Fantastic Four, and NetEase has now officially unveiled our first look at The Thing, the Human Torch, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot.

We don't anticipate these character designs being particularly controversial (at least not to the same degree as Wolverine's), although Reed Richards' longer hair and full beard may not go over very well with some fans.

Along with the teaser image, NetEase has announced that the Marvel Rivals Season 1 trailer will drop next week on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST / 16:00 UTC.

Check out the image below, along with some previously-released promotional videos.

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!

The story follows a hostile meeting between Doctor Doom and his heroic 2099 counterpart, which causes a timestream entanglement that leads to new worlds being created and heroes and villains from across the multiverse fighting one another to defeat both Doom variants before one claims victory over the new worlds

Have you been playing Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments section.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:18 PM
P...please dont leave Overwatch :(
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 2:19 PM
@Malatrova15 - joking...im not indian 🤣
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/2/2025, 2:19 PM
I've seen worse.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/2/2025, 2:19 PM
That's the shredded Reed we know and love.
Evansly
Evansly - 1/2/2025, 2:28 PM
Looking forward to these additions. Game has been a lot of fun with friends and my kids just over Jeff.

Looks like a huge success and I really don't see myself ever going back to Overwatch after this
Vigor
Vigor - 1/2/2025, 2:50 PM
@Evansly - ever since overwatch put 6v6 back in, I can't put it down
Evansly
Evansly - 1/2/2025, 2:59 PM
@Vigor - How was the rebalancing with the tanks? I saw some Rein movement on his charge was removed and he lost his other strike.

I did love Ball but he didn't work in a 1 tank game.

Did they nerf Sigma in any way? Daddy skin is where it's at

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/2/2025, 2:35 PM
Squirrel Girl main here. The game is insanely fun.
Order66
Order66 - 1/2/2025, 2:38 PM
The game is super stif if you ask me. Controls kinda suck.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/2/2025, 3:17 PM
@Order66 - it's slower than molasses. The character animation speed is awful. But I think they did that for balancing purposes.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/2/2025, 3:00 PM
Sue might be too hot. Prepare for backlash. 🤣
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/2/2025, 3:03 PM
@thedrudo - I'm not understanding your logic here. Why would there be backlash?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/2/2025, 3:20 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - It's just something going on in the gaming industry where some groups are upset that female characters look too attractive.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 1/2/2025, 3:06 PM
Reed needs a haircut, the Thing looks cool, especially that large chin, and yes Sue looks hot.
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 1/2/2025, 3:09 PM
Looks Cool, cant wait to Clobber some Creeps with Dear ol' aunt Petunia's Blue eyed Thing.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/2/2025, 3:16 PM
If they had just cast John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, the chemistry would have been unhinged levels of great. Pedro just plays Pedro and every time we see him with that mustache we will think oh there's Pedro, not OH that's Reed.

