GRAND THEFT AUTO VI Second Trailer Takes Us Back To Vice City For An Action-Packed, Romantic Crime Epic

Rockstar Games recently announced that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on May 26, 2026. The video game was originally scheduled for a late 2025 debut (a delay was always expected, so the news of a delay didn't come as a huge blow to fans of the series).

A new trailer for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto V follow-up has unexpectedly been released (via GameFragger.com), and it takes us back to Vice City for what promises to be an action-packed tale of romance, crime, and corrupt cops.

The game's leads, Jason and Lucia, are revealed to be a couple, and we see them set out to make their mark on Vice City while facing the dark side of America's sunniest city. Grand Theft Auto VI's graphics are incredible, and the world looks alive in a way that should help make this one of the most immersive video games ever made.

The trailer was also accompanied by a new synopsis for GTA 6:

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Grand Theft Auto V was a masterpiece, and a title that Rockstar Games has been monetising ever since it was first released in 2013. However, Red Dead Redemption II showed what the developer was capable of, and 7 years on since that was released, the expectation is that Grand Theft Auto VI will be a true game-changer.

On Rockstar Games' website, it's revealed that "Jason [Duval] wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder."

The description adds, "Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new."

As for Lucia Caminos, her "father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here."

"Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes." Why does it feel like this story won't get a happy ending?

You can watch the awesome new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI below.