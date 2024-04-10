Is EA Motive Still Working On The Single-Player IRON MAN Game Now That They're A BATTLEFIELD Studio?

EA Motive (Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: Squadrons, Dead Space-2023), also known as Motive Studio , is the EA sub studio developing the Iron Man video game, which was initially revealed in September 2022.



Since the original announcement, there haven't been many updates on the project. Now, however, word has leaked out that Motive is now one of the EA developer studios that will be working on Battlefield games.

Iron Man arrives in an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure title, now in early development from @MarvelGames and @MotiveStudio! pic.twitter.com/Vln3J5YXGG — Iron Man (@Iron_Man) September 20, 2022

Much the same way that Activision rotates its Call of Duty studios ( Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games), EA will now rotate who's working on the next Battlefield game between Criterion, DICE, Ripple Effect, and now Motive.

So what does this mean for Motive's Iron Man game?

We’re thrilled to be joining the talented teams at @CriterionGames, @EA_DICE, and @RippleEffect to work on the future of @Battlefield! 🎉 More details in our latest blog 👇 #Battlefield https://t.co/Np0EZPYykJ — Motive (@MotiveStudio) April 9, 2024

Motive studio general manager Patrick Klaus stated, "In parallel, development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project, led by Olivier Proulx (Executive Producer) and Ian Frazier (Creative Director). "

"The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man remains an important priority for Motive, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far."

At the time of the project's unveiling, it was described as, "an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games.

Last October, Motive confirmed that they were the EA studio working on the game and that it would be using Unreal Engine 5.

At that time, Motive released a positive statement, sharing, "We're still early in pre-production and taking our time to make sure we set the best possible foundation for development. But already, we’re finding so many opportunities to explore story, design and gameplay with Iron Man, and it’s exciting to see the fantasy start coming alive."

Yet earlier this year in February, EA announced plans to lay off over 670 workers and move away from intellectual property games which often carry a pricey licensing fee.

This led many gamers to worry about the status of the company's Iron Man game but it seems that the title is still in development, despite a portion of Motive now being dedicated to the Battlefield franchise.

In addition to the Iron Man game, EA also has a third-person, single-player Black Panther game in development, which is different from the recently revealed Black Panther and Captain America WWII game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.