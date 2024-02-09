KNUCKLES: Idris Elba's Hard-Hitting Echidna Returns In First Trailer For Paramount+ SONIC Spin-Off

Paramount+ has shared the first official teaser trailer for its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 spin-off series, which will see Idris Elba reprise the role of Knuckles the echidna...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 09, 2024
Though another TV spot is reportedly still set for the Super Bowl this weekend, Paramount Pictures and director Jeff Fowler have given us an early look at upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, Knuckles, via a fun-filled teaser trailer.

Introduced in the recent Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, the hotheaded, spiky-fisted echidna started out as an enemy of Sonic and Tails before turning his back on Dr. Robotnik and joining forces with the super-speedy heroes at the end of the movie.

Set between the events of Sonic 2 and this year's upcoming threequel, this series follows Knuckles as he trains deputy sheriff Wade Whipple in the ways of the Echidna warrior while attempting to escape the clutches of one of Robotnik's former associate (Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann), who wants to harness his powers.

Jim Carrey's villainous "Eggman" is not expected to appear, but we did recently get confirmation that he will return for the third movie.

The trailer features appearances from Sonic and Tails, but previous reports have indicated that they won't show up in all six episodes.

Check out the teaser below along with a new poster.

"Knuckles allows audiences to catch up with red-quilled bruiser on his hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior," reads the show's official logline.

Idris Elba will reprise his role as Knuckles, and the cast also includes Adam Pally as Wade Whipple, Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, alongside fellow guest stars Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

Toby Ascher, the series showrunner, created Knuckles' small-screen adventure with John Whittington, supported by key creatives from the Sonic movies. Jeff Fowler helmed the pilot episode from a script penned by head writer Whittington, while Brian Schacter and James Madejski served as scribes on the other episodes.

All six episodes of Knuckles will be available to stream on Paramount+ from April 26 in the U.S. and Canada and other territories on April 27, with the exception of Japan, where the series will roll out later this year.

HammerLegFoot - 2/9/2024, 9:42 AM
Love they used Knuck if you Buck!
FireandBlood - 2/9/2024, 9:43 AM
@HammerLegFoot - stroke of genius
HammerLegFoot - 2/9/2024, 9:44 AM
@FireandBlood - They definitely knew what that was doing. During black history month too
FireandBlood - 2/9/2024, 9:42 AM
Damn now I’m gonna have to get Paramount+. My son loves these movies
Vigor - 2/9/2024, 9:45 AM
Kid cudi is having a banner year

New album
New comic
Best birthday party ever
Appearing in multiple movies and soundtracks
HammerLegFoot - 2/9/2024, 9:48 AM
@Vigor - I completely forgot he was going to be in this. I saw him in the trailer and was like oh shiit
vectorsigma - 2/9/2024, 9:54 AM
Ive always liked paramount+ productions, quality shows. Disney+ should take note
DudeGuy - 2/9/2024, 9:58 AM
Always like Knuckles more than Sonic.
HashTagSwagg - 2/9/2024, 9:59 AM
Looks like wet dog Sh1t
GhostDog - 2/9/2024, 10:00 AM
Bring back Sonic X

