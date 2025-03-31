LAST OF US Producer Rose Lam Might Be Working On LEAGUE OF LEGENDS Live-Action Series

A new live-action League of Legends series is reportedly in the works, and Vietnam might be serving as the primary filming location for the production. According to a March 12th post on the official Vietnamese government Facebook page (Thông tin Chính phủ), Riot Games is currently surveying and scouting the breathtaking Cát Bà Islands in Vietnam as a potential site for the upcoming project. Here is a quick look at the official post, although it is written in Vietnamese there are translations available.

The post claims that Riot is planning a nine-episode TV series to begin filming sometime in 2025. It has also been stated that the episodes for the series would be widely streamed on platforms such as Netflix and HBO. While Riot Games has yet to make an official global announcement, several Vietnamese pages linked to Riot including League of Legends Vietnam, TeamFight Tactics Esports VN, and VALORANT all have responded to the post with celebratory reactions, seemingly confirming the news.

As part of the early planning stages, Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Nguyễn Văn Hùng, reportedly met with members of the production team, which includes acclaimed producer Rose Lam. Lam is best known for her work on the Emmy-winning live-action video game adaptation of The Last of Us, which won Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2024.

The Facebook post from above had this image of the Vietnamese minister meeting with memebers of the production team in the comments section.

Producer Rose Lam revealed that the production team had scouted multiple Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, before ultimately selecting Vietnam as the top candidate. The Cát Bà Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were described as a “highly feasible” location for the shoot, matching the team’s creative and production goals.

Nicholas Simon, CEO of Indochina Productions and another member of the delegation, emphasized that the project presents “a great opportunity to promote Vietnam” as a global filming destination. He noted Vietnam’s fast-growing film industry, steady tourism growth, and cultural appeal as major advantages.

While Vietnamese officials have expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, they made it very clear about their rules of preserving environmental and legal standards. Minister Nguyễn Văn Hùng stated that while Vietnam is open to international film partnerships, especially those that promote tourism and culture, the country “will not trade the environment for economic benefits.”

According to the mentioned post, Riot Games has reportedly restructured its entertainment arm into two different dedicated studios: one for animations that is led by Christian Linke (co-creator of Arcane) as well as a new live-action division that is rumored to be headed by Brian Wright. Though the name “Riot Studios” was mentioned in Vietnamese news outlets, it’s unclear if this is an official internal designation or a translation.

Unfortunately we do not have official details about the storyline for the live-action series, but many fans speculate that the island settings of Cát Bà Islands could easily tie into the League of Legends regions that have similar enviroments such as Bilgewater, Ionia, or the Shadow Isles. Riot has yet to confirm a release date, but if the reports are accurate, we may see the first official live-action League of Legends series take shape in the near future.

Would you watch a live-action series of League Of Legends? Which region do you think should be covered first? Were you a fan of the Arcane series? Let us know your answers in the comments section below!