THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Will Reprise The Role Of Isaac In THE LAST OF US Season 2

As production continues on the second season of HBO's adaptation of best-selling survival horror video game, The Last of Us, we have another late casting addition in the form of an Academy Award-nominated actor.

Variety (via GameFragger.com) reports that Jeffrey Wright (The Batman, America Fiction) has signed on to play Isaac Dixon, the character he provided the voice for in The Last of Us Part II game.

This take on Isaac is described as “the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.”

In the game, Isaac leads the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), who are engaged in a long-running war against the fanatical Seraphites (Scars). Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever) is his most trusted and valued soldier, but she soon begins to question his ruthless and uncompromising tactics.

HBO recently unveiled the first official images from the second season, which you can check out below.

First official stills from season 2 of The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/z1FCThyCzS — The Last of Us Source (@TLOUSource) May 15, 2024 True story. https://t.co/Z0ejTCxSpE — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) May 24, 2024

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will reprise their lead roles as Ellie and Joel, along with new cast members Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Isabela Merced (Superman) as Dina, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

Filming has been taking place in Vancouver, since a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

