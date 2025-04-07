THE LAST OF US Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Reviews Promise "Post-Apocalyptic TV At Its Peak"

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, the first reviews are in for The Last of Us season 2, and with no social media reactions to precede them, we can get right into the meat of whether these newest episodes live up to the critically acclaimed first batch.

So far, the response has been extremely positive. Like its predecessor, the series is still very dark and not always easy watching; however, the cast doesn't disappoint, even if the decision to split The Last of Us Part II into a two-season story does to some degree.

An early Rotten Tomatoes score has been generated, and as we write this, The Last of Us season 2 has a 92% score based on 37 verdicts. Season 1 is "Certified Fresh" at 96%, but what's a few percent between friends infected?

Variety's review mentions that, "The new focus makes for an even grimmer version of a show that could already be a difficult watch, but allows Ramsey in particular to evolve their protagonist from a wise-cracking kid to a deeply scarred young adult." As for The Wrap, the trade says, "Just like the game, 'The Last of Us' Season 2 is well-constructed and engaging to experience, though the greatest impact comes from the cycles of violence continuing to unfold."

While The Hollywood Reporter similarly praised the series, its verdict explains, "Its lasting impression is one of anticlimax, as it becomes apparent that the answer to most of the questions it raises is: 'You’ll see next season.'"

A 5* review from Empire ends with, "Moving and devastating in equal doses, The Last Of Us remains post-apocalyptic television at its peak. At almost every turn, it delivers. Pray to the video-game-adaptation gods that Season 3 sticks the landing." Total Film wasn't quite so enamoured and writes, "The Last of Us season 2 captures the unimaginable grief of its source material with brilliant performances and visceral scenes of brutal violence, but ends abruptly and fails to live up to the true magic of its first season."

According to TV Line, "The Last of Us remains an exceptionally well-made zombie thriller in Season 2, but it’s sadder and harsher than ever — especially after a brutal twist." Adds IGN, "It’s still good, but it’s also a sequel that struggles because it’s only half of the story."

In our review, we concluded with, "Pedro Pascal is a force to be reckoned with in The Last of Us, and with Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced matching him beat for beat, season 2 is a powerful, rousing triumph that cements this series as the best video game adaptation ever."

However, as great as The Last of Us season 2 is, like many outlets, we also acknowledged that it delivers only half a story, and that does appear to be a major sticking point for a lot of critics.

Should HBO have condensed the story into a longer season 2 or perhaps even made it so that season 3 would arrive later this year? That's up for debate. Season 3 is expected to begin production this June, meaning the wait for the second half of this adaptation at least won't be as long.

The Last of Us season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

New additions to the series include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The seven-episode second season premieres on Sunday, April 13 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.