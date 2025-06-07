MARVEL COSMIC INVASION: She-Hulk And Rocket Raccoon Enter The Fray In Upcoming Arcade Beat 'Em Up

At Summer Games Fest this week, publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute games, creators of the critically acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, have revealed two new playable characters for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, the arcade style beat 'em up.

Joining a roster alongside the previously revealed Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, and Nova will be She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon. Both characters feature lush, hand-drawn designs that channel their '90s era Marvel comic book appearances. Their moveset is also reflective of their comic book counterparts, with Shu-Hulk emphasizing brute strength while Rocket Raccoon wields an arsenal of heavy weaponry.

In the trailer below, we see She-Hulk grapple and toss enemies with ease, while Rocket Raccoon, dubbed as the game's "most chaotic fighter yet," commands a mastery of firepower. The trailer also reveals some of the cosmo's most fearsome enemies you'll face, including sentinels as well as Thanos and the high-flying, human-pteranodon hybrid Sauron.

Unveiling She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon as members of MARVEL Cosmic Invasion's mighty roster!💥



Get ready to smash and blast your way through the streets of Marvel's New York all the way to the depths of the Negative Zone to foil Annihilus' vow to spread death across the cosmos!

Revealed earlier this year, Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a side-scrolling beat 'em up with retro '90s arcade-style combat. Players control a team of two Marvel Heroes, tagging between the two of them mid-fight. With the innovative Cosmic Swap system, they can unleash distinct superpowers and special attacks and unique team-ups that deal devastating damage. As you play through the game, you'll unlock additional powerups and rewards.

For those who missed the initial announcement, here it is along with a story synopsis:

In MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, the immortal Super Villain Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, threatening all life as we know it. Super Heroes both Earth-born and cosmic must now join forces in a star-spanning adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. Brawl through the streets of New York City all the way to the depths of the Negative Zone to foil Annihilus’ vow to spread death across the cosmos in classically inspired side-scrolling combat.

Tribute Games as confirmed that Marvel Cosmic Invasion will feature 15 playable characters in total. With the addition of She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon, we have now seen 9 of these characters. Who will the remaining six be?

Marvel's Cosmic Invasion is set to release in 2025 for PS4 and PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.