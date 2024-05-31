MARVEL RIVALS Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S; Venom And Adam Warlock Revealed

NetEase Games has confirmed that Marvel Rivals, the new Marvel-themed Super Hero Team-Based PvP Shooter, will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available for both console platforms at launch alongside PC.

No release date has been announced, although a closed beta test for all platforms is scheduled for late July. This could suggest the game could be ready for official launch later this year.

Drawing comparisons to Blizzard's Overwatch, Marvel Rivals pits two teams of various Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains against each other in various game modes on destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They’ll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that’s not all, as they’ll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights!

The game's roster draws from all corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and X-Men. Today's announcement was accompanied by the reveal of two more characters: Venom and Adam Warlock.

Check out the latest trailer below!

💥Marvel Rivals finally comes to PlayStation 5!



Venom and Adam Warlock unleash their powers! Watch as they lead their teams into an epic face-off with all-new Team-Up abilities and environmental destruction!



Watch until the end for a special announcement, and warm up your… pic.twitter.com/LtxnzC9C2n — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) May 30, 2024

With the addition of Venom and Adam Warlock, the current roster of playable characters in Marvel Rivals is now up to 21:

Spider-Man Hulk Iron Man Doctor Strange Black Panther Loki Star-Lord Rocket Raccoon Groot Mantis Namor Peni Parker Magik Luna Snow Storm Magneto The Punisher Scarlet Witch Hela Venom Adam Warlock

Both characters were previously discovered in a datamine that leaked 20 additional characters for the game. Some of the characters leaked but not yet announced include the Fantastic Four (Human Tourch, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and The Thing), Wolverine, Moon Knight, Thor, Captain America, and Hawkeye.

NetEase confirms that the upcoming closed beta will be a "large-scale test" that will invite players from North America, Europe and other regions. The beta will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As the trailer above notes, PlayStation beta testers will get exclusive access to the "Scarlet Spider" cosmetic outfit when the game is officially launched.