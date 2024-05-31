MARVEL RIVALS Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S; Venom And Adam Warlock Revealed

NetEase Games' upcoming Marvel-themed Team-Based PvP Shooter Marvel Rivals will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch alongside PC. Additionally, two new playable characters were revealed.

By MattIsForReal - May 31, 2024 06:05 AM EST
NetEase Games has confirmed that Marvel Rivals, the new Marvel-themed Super Hero Team-Based PvP Shooter, will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available for both console platforms at launch alongside PC.

No release date has been announced, although a closed beta test for all platforms is scheduled for late July. This could suggest the game could be ready for official launch later this year.

Drawing comparisons to Blizzard's OverwatchMarvel Rivals pits two teams of various Marvel  Super Heroes and Super Villains against each other in various game modes on destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. 

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They’ll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that’s not all, as they’ll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! 

The game's roster draws from all corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and X-Men. Today's announcement was accompanied by the reveal of two more characters: Venom and Adam Warlock. 

Check out the latest trailer below!

With the addition of Venom and Adam Warlock, the current roster of playable characters in Marvel Rivals is now up to 21:

  1. Spider-Man
  2. Hulk
  3. Iron Man
  4. Doctor Strange
  5. Black Panther
  6. Loki
  7. Star-Lord
  8. Rocket Raccoon
  9. Groot
  10. Mantis
  11. Namor
  12. Peni Parker
  13. Magik
  14. Luna Snow
  15. Storm
  16. Magneto
  17. The Punisher
  18. Scarlet Witch
  19. Hela
  20. Venom
  21. Adam Warlock

Both characters were previously discovered in a datamine that leaked 20 additional characters for the game. Some of the characters leaked but not yet announced include the Fantastic Four (Human Tourch, Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and The Thing), Wolverine, Moon Knight, Thor, Captain America, and Hawkeye.

NetEase confirms that the upcoming closed beta will be a "large-scale test" that will invite players from North America, Europe and other regions. The beta will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As the trailer above notes, PlayStation beta testers will get exclusive access to the "Scarlet Spider" cosmetic outfit when the game is officially launched.

