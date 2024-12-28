MARVEL RIVALS Leaks Deadpool, Fantastic Four As Upcoming Playable Characters

With Season 1 of Marvel Rivals right around the corner, numerous leaks have pointed towards the Fantastic Four joining the roster of playable characters alongside other Marvel favorites.

By MattIsForReal - Dec 28, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

NetEase Games' free-to-play superhero shooter Marvel Rivals has become a smash hit since its launch earlier this month. With over 20 million players worldwide, the game has blown expectations out of the water, and the developer will likely aim to keep the momentum going with its first season.

Season 0, Dooms' Rising, should be wrapping up soon and fans can look forward to the game's first official season sometime in early January. NetEase is keeping the theme and the contents under wraps for now, but numerous leaks have given fans insight into some of the upcoming playable characters.

Over the past couple of days, multiple trustworthy social media accounts have posted about characters set to make their debut in Marvel Rivals. User  X0X_LEAK recently listed Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Emma Frost, Phoenix/Jean Grey, Angela, Hit-Monkey, and M.O.D.O.K. as characters on the horizon. This is in addition to previously leaked characters, Human Torch, The Thing, and Mr. Fantastic.

Interestingly, Invisible Woman has not been mentioned recently, though she was included in a pre-launch list of characters discovered through datamining. It's worth noting that many of the characters on that pre-launch list have since been revealed and added to the game.

Further fueling the Fantastic Four rumor flames is the fact that Human Torch's in-game assets leaked online. User @RivalsLeaks posted character art for Human Torch. His abilities were also posted online, confirming his "Fire Cluster"  standard attack that launches a splittable fireball and his "Supernova" that unleashes shockwaves to deal damage to enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into fire tornado, which ties into his team-up abilities with Storm. The description reads:

"Storm can consume one of Human Torch's fire tornadoes into her ultimate to ignite her hurricane. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm's hurricane into a fiery hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any of his fire tornadoes caught in its path."

NetEase has not yet confirmed nor revealed any of these rumored characters but with Season 1 just a couple of weeks away, it shouldn't be long now before we get some sort of official information. Marvel Rivals is currently toward the tail end of its inaugural season, Dooms' Rising.

Inspired by Doctor Doom and his never-ending quest to unravel the mysteries of time, Season 0 isn't just the beginning, it's the explosive start to innumerable conflicts beyond imagination. Between Doctor Doom and his counterpart from 2099, no one knows who will be the final victor, but everyone knows that the time has come to ignite the battle. 💥

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play, super hero team-based PvP shooter that has often drawn comparisons to Blizzard's Overwatch. Every single one of the game's 33 playable launch characters is available to play as immediately. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/28/2024, 1:08 PM
For the Overwatch 1 fans out there, it scratches that itch.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/28/2024, 1:11 PM
Glad this game is so successful, could definitely use more actually good Marvel games.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/28/2024, 1:18 PM
knull? Sony films are now canon!!

