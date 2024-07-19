MINECRAFT Movie Leaked Images Reveal A First Look At Jack Black's Steve, A Creeper, And More

There's a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding Warner Bros.' upcoming Minecraft movie and, as we first reported on GameFragger.com, a first look has leaked online today courtesy of a "packaging guide" document.

In the images, we see Jack Black's Steve - depicted as a regular human - decked out in a blue t-shirt and jeans. The bearded The Super Mario Bros. Movie star is also shown wielding a blocky pickaxe alongside a mossy Creeper, a cuboid bee, and a pink sheep.

A brief story synopsis is also included which sheds new light on what's to come in Minecraft; apparently, Steve will be captured by an evil entity called Malgosha, with his fate in the hands of "four fresh visitors" to the Minecraft world. It sounds very Jumanji-esque!

There had been speculation the images might be faked (AI makes anything possible these days), but social media posts are being taken down with copyright strikes almost as soon as they're shared, which all but confirms they're the real deal.

While we can't share them here, you can check out this Minecraft first look by following this link.

Black has previously described this big screen adaptation of the hit video game series as an "origin story" and recently shared how he's prepared for the role.

"An actor prepares, so, I have literally been exclusive to Minecraft for the last month and a half," he explained. "All Minecraft, all the time. I'm in a little movie called Minecraft - I don't want to brag, but it's kind of a big deal. Just Stevin' it up in the Minecraft universe. Getting back into it, because I did I did play years ago, because my kids were super-duper into it, and I wanted to speak their language."

"So, I studied hard, and I learned, and I was getting really into it, building houses and tunneling around. And now I'm getting back into it. It's pretty rad."

Asked what he's learned from the experience of taking a deep dive into the games, Black added, "Get that house built. Fast. Because you don't want to get to night times, and not have shelter. Get that bed made, and make sure you got snacks."

Jared Hess (Nacho Libre) directs Minecraft from a script by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer. The impressive cast includes Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement.

Shooting took place between January and April of this year and, after several delays (an earlier iteration was targeting a 2019 debut), Minecraft is set to be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.