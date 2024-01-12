MORTAL KOMBAT 2 BTS Photos Feature First Look At Tati Gabrielle As Jade; Tease Kitana & Shao Kahn

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner recently shared a set photo which (all-but) confirmed that Hiroyuki Sanada will reprise the role of Scorpion (the actor had previously indicated that he would not return), and he's now taken to social media to tease some of the sequel's new characters.

The shots feature a new look at the official title logo (which takes influence from the second game's title design), along with Kitana's signature spiked fan and Shao Kahn's hammer.

We also get a first behind-the-scenes glimpse of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Tati Gabrielle as Jade.

In the games, Jade is a lifelong friend and bodyguard of Princess Kitana, who also serves as one of Shao Kahn's most lethal assassins and spies.

Check out the photos at the links below.

The first movie didn't exactly achieve a flawless victory at the box office, but it performed well enough - especially as one of the first major Covid-era releases with a day-and-date streaming debut - to warrant a sequel, and cameras have been rolling in Australia since last June.

Like pretty much every other major production, Mortal Kombat 2 was forced to pause filming due to the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but star Karl Urban (Johnny Cage) recently confirmed that shooting is back on.

The sequel will also see the debut of some other new heroes and villains from the long-running video game series. Martyn Ford (Red Sonja) will play villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) will take on the role of Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) is on board as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) will portray Netherrealm demon Quan Chi.

Pretty much all of the main characters - even the ones that were (seemingly) killed off - from the first movie will return, with Lewis Tan back as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

"Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe."

Simon McQuoid is back in the director's chair, this time working from a from Jeremy Slater. James Wan is producing alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear, and E. Bennett Walsh.

The Mortal Kombat sequel hasn't been given an official release date.