MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Shao Kahn, Kitana, And More; Sequel's Plot Finally Revealed

Mortal Kombat was released in 2021 and, despite premiering on HBO Max at the same time it arrived in theaters (a result of the pandemic), it was considered a hit with a bigger-than-expected $84.4 million worldwide.

The sequel finally arrives in theaters later this year and Entertainment Weekly (via GameFragger.com) has shared a first look at several of Mortal Kombat 2's leads. Among them are Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat co-creator and head of NetherRealm Studios, told the site, "You finally get to see Johnny Cage. His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing."

"Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways," he continued. "He's adding his own flare to it, but I think it'll feel fresh. There's like a novelty factor in there."

Urban's Johnny will be Mortal Kombat 2's lead character, with director Simon McQuoid explaining, "We wanted a character that wasn't just completely silly, comic book...It's a character that could instantly go there and become too light and throwaway if we were to lean too much into the kind of cheese. The casting of Karl Urban for that role allowed that character to have more depth."

After being teased in the first movie, the site has confirmed that this follow-up will finally deliver the Mortal Kombat tournament fans have been waiting years to see in live-action.

As you might expect, the stakes are high, because if Earthrealm loses its 10th consecutive tournament against Outworld, then Shao Kahn will invade Earth and conquer the planet.

"They keep score throughout the movie," Boon teased. "There's a visual representation of who is winning. It's not just a tournament for the sake of a tournament. There are huge consequences, so you really are keeping score. And there are a lot of twists in it that keep you on your toes."

Mortal Kombat 2's new additions include Adeline Rudolph (Hellboy: The Crooked Man) as Kitana, Martyn Ford (House of David) as Shao Kahn, and the return of Josh Lawson as Kano, even though his character died in the previous movie. Max Huang is back as Kung Lao too, while Damon Herriman (Better Man) plays Quan Chi.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero's beef will continue but isn't set to be as central to the story this time. "He's certainly making appearances that are significant and necessary for the progress of other storylines," Boon says of the returning Hanzo Hasashi. "He plays a different role. He's not part of the 'Super Friends' trying to defeat Shao Kahn, but his appearance is key and it is very essential for certain parts."

Mortal Kombat 2 arrives in theaters on October 24.