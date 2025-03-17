MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Shao Kahn, Kitana, And More; Sequel's Plot Finally Revealed

MORTAL KOMBAT 2 Stills Reveal First Look At Shao Kahn, Kitana, And More; Sequel's Plot Finally Revealed

The first stills from Mortal Kombat 2 have been released, highlighting Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: EW (via GameFragger.com)

Mortal Kombat was released in 2021 and, despite premiering on HBO Max at the same time it arrived in theaters (a result of the pandemic), it was considered a hit with a bigger-than-expected $84.4 million worldwide. 

The sequel finally arrives in theaters later this year and Entertainment Weekly (via GameFragger.com) has shared a first look at several of Mortal Kombat 2's leads. Among them are Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat co-creator and head of NetherRealm Studios, told the site, "You finally get to see Johnny Cage. His integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores. He's a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing."

"Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways," he continued. "He's adding his own flare to it, but I think it'll feel fresh. There's like a novelty factor in there."

Urban's Johnny will be Mortal Kombat 2's lead character, with director Simon McQuoid explaining, "We wanted a character that wasn't just completely silly, comic book...It's a character that could instantly go there and become too light and throwaway if we were to lean too much into the kind of cheese. The casting of Karl Urban for that role allowed that character to have more depth."

After being teased in the first movie, the site has confirmed that this follow-up will finally deliver the Mortal Kombat tournament fans have been waiting years to see in live-action.

As you might expect, the stakes are high, because if Earthrealm loses its 10th consecutive tournament against Outworld, then Shao Kahn will invade Earth and conquer the planet. 

"They keep score throughout the movie," Boon teased. "There's a visual representation of who is winning. It's not just a tournament for the sake of a tournament. There are huge consequences, so you really are keeping score. And there are a lot of twists in it that keep you on your toes."

Mortal Kombat 2's new additions include Adeline Rudolph (Hellboy: The Crooked Man) as Kitana, Martyn Ford (House of David) as Shao Kahn, and the return of Josh Lawson as Kano, even though his character died in the previous movie. Max Huang is back as Kung Lao too, while Damon Herriman (Better Man) plays Quan Chi.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero's beef will continue but isn't set to be as central to the story this time. "He's certainly making appearances that are significant and necessary for the progress of other storylines," Boon says of the returning Hanzo Hasashi. "He plays a different role. He's not part of the 'Super Friends' trying to defeat Shao Kahn, but his appearance is key and it is very essential for certain parts."

Mortal Kombat 2 arrives in theaters on October 24. 

MORTAL KOMBAT II Posters Reveal First Official Look At Karl Urban As Johnny F*cking Cage
Related:

MORTAL KOMBAT II Posters Reveal First Official Look At Karl Urban As Johnny F*cking Cage
MORTAL KOMBAT 2: Ed Boon Leaks First Look At Adeline Rudolph As Kitana
Recommended For You:

MORTAL KOMBAT 2: Ed Boon "Leaks" First Look At Adeline Rudolph As Kitana

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 3/17/2025, 1:08 PM
First one definitely wasn’t good but I had fun watching it. About all you can ask for with these movies. I’ll probably check it out
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/17/2025, 1:09 PM
@thunderpun573 - hey I say if you had fun watching it, that's all that matters
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/17/2025, 1:14 PM
@thunderpun573 - that’s called Good Enough.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 3/17/2025, 2:04 PM
@thunderpun573 - the first one was like The Fast & Furious movies, they aren’t very good but they are an entertaining watch.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/17/2025, 1:10 PM
I don't think ive ever not enjoyed something with Karl urban. Curious how he'll portray cage but im sure it will be an enjoyable watch
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/17/2025, 1:10 PM
Wait so did they get rid of generic guy that nobody liked from the first one?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/17/2025, 1:11 PM
@HammerLegFoot - hopefully it'll start out with someone using a fatality on him
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/17/2025, 1:17 PM
@HammerLegFoot - you mean Scorpion Junior Junior Junior Junior? He definitely was the shoe horn character they didn’t know which Mortal Kombat character he could fit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 1:34 PM
@HammerLegFoot - nope , he’s still there though no longer the lead it seems.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/17/2025, 1:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If he isn't the lead, who is?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/17/2025, 1:43 PM
@BlackStar25 - Did you read the article?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 1:49 PM
@BlackStar25 - it seems to be Johnny Cage.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 3/17/2025, 1:55 PM
@slickrickdesigns - that man literally had plot armor to keep him in the fight
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/17/2025, 1:12 PM
Looking forward to this. The first wasn't as good as the original but Kano was amazing

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/17/2025, 1:19 PM
@Wahhvacado - not gonna lie… I liked Kano. But, I actually think Karl Urban would’ve made a great Kano if they had him in the first one.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/17/2025, 1:13 PM
Still just hoping there's more vibrant color in this movie; the first had a really dull palette.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/17/2025, 1:14 PM
It’ll be interesting to see how Jonny Cage does as a martial artist. It’s hard to imagine Carl Urban doing Jonny Cage style fighting. Like… will he do his classic split and nut punch???
I sure hope so!
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/17/2025, 1:14 PM
What happened to the other “lead” guy? First one wasn’t ver good at all. It was actually pretty dreadful
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 3/17/2025, 1:19 PM
First movie was so bad, I can't believe its getting a sequel.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/17/2025, 1:25 PM
Finally.

No further comment until I see a trailer.

Which from the looks do things should be around the corner.

For [frick]s sake
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/17/2025, 1:25 PM

I hope all the dozens of people who go see this really enjoy it.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/17/2025, 1:26 PM
he still just looks like Efron to me.
Order66
Order66 - 3/17/2025, 1:30 PM
Cage is supposed to be one of the best martial artists in the world. I don’t see that from Karl lol
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/17/2025, 1:30 PM
Love Karl Urban but he’s definitely an odd choice for Cage. Plus he’s waaay too old.

Then again Scorpion is in his 60’s…

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/17/2025, 1:33 PM
hope the early leaks are false.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/17/2025, 1:37 PM
Fighting games in live action all sucked so far

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/17/2025, 1:44 PM
Enjoyed the first despite it being pretty meh. Hopefully they improve this go around
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/17/2025, 1:48 PM
Kahn looks AI generated, hopefully the mask stays on this time. Those leaks killed my hype.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/17/2025, 1:48 PM
While this film may be fine, I think it could have been a bigger deal than it is. There are a bunch of bad casting choices and not enough "names" that could have sold the film better. Instead of aiming for good they should have aimed for epic. This is the kind of franchise that Zack Snyder was born to lead as opposed to the DC film universe.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 1:48 PM
Going by their comments , it seems like Urban’s Cage is the lead of this particular film which imo is a step in the right direction then having it be Cole again.

Given that they seem to be going with the washed up Hollywood action star angle with this version , I could kinda see Karl in that role but still need to see him in action.

Anyway , I do the looks of the characters in this take especially Shao Kahn’s!!.

I hope this better then the first one which was mildly enjoyable imo.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/17/2025, 1:49 PM
I like the first movie pretty substantially honestly. Think this one will end up a bit better. Shao looks to busy but Kitana and Johnny look great.
stevezegers
stevezegers - 3/17/2025, 1:54 PM
The only thing I didnt like about the first was the character they decided to focus on.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/17/2025, 1:55 PM
The first was bad but entertaining enough that I wasnt annoyed at spending the time to watch it. This one will probably be the same. I still think Urban is an odd choice for any kind of martial arts character. And Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn? Uhhh, what?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder