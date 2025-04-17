SHAZAM! Director's Big Screen Adaptation Of UNTIL DAWN Widely Praised In First Social Media Reactions

The first social media reactions for David F. Sandberg's Until Dawn adaptation have been revealed, and it sounds like the filmmaker's novel approach to adapting the game has paid off. Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2025 10:04 AM EST
The first social media reactions for Until Dawn have just hit (via GameFragger.com), and they're overwhelmingly positive. By now, most are wary of early verdicts like these, particularly as they often don't match the reviews and the inevitable Tomatometer score reveal.

There hasn't been a huge amount of positive buzz surrounding Until Dawn due to what appear to be some huge changes from the game it's based on.

Rather than adapting that Choose Your Own Adventure-style story, this movie's premise is inspired by Groundhog Day. However, the leads are forced to relive their day over and over, facing different horror threats each time.

That seems to have paid off, though, resulting in a scary and clever horror movie that, according to some who watched it early, does tie into the 2015 video game (even if it plays "fast and loose with the lore").

Full reviews for Until Dawn should drop soon, so we'll get a better idea then of whether Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has taken the franchise in the right direction. Even if video game fans aren't keen, horror fans should find plenty to enjoy.

Here's the full synopsis for Until Dawn

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening.

Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

Directed by ​​David F. Sandberg​​​ and written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman, Until Dawn is based on the PlayStation Studios video game and produced by ​​​​Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman, and Mia Maniscalco. Charles Miller and Hermen Hulst executive produce. 

Until Dawn stars ​Ella Rubin, ​Michael Cimino, ​Odessa A’zion, ​Ji-young Yoo, ​Belmont Cameli, ​Maia Mitchell, ​and Peter Stormare reprising his role from the games as Dr. Hill. The movie will be released on April 25.

You can check out the first social media reactions below.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/17/2025, 10:42 AM
Prefer these kind of adaptations. Keeps core elements, while using a gimmick more suitable for it's new medium. So good to read it is good, even if it's hyperbolic
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 10:48 AM
Good to see the positive reception to this so far even if it’s a very loose adaptation of the game (though if it connects to it then it’s likely just a story set in that same universe).

I think it’s seemed like it could be decent so will give it a shot eventually!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/17/2025, 10:55 AM
So good movie, but not a good video game movie.

