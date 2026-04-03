THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Has Already Passed $100 Million At The Worldwide Box Office

The first Super Mario Brothers Movie went on to take in $1.36 billion worldwide, and the family-friendly animated sequel is already on its way to becoming just as big a success (potentially even bigger) for Universal, Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo.

Despite a mixed-negative critical response (40% on Rotten Tomatoes, but with a 90% Audience Score), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been packing theatres around the globe. The video game adaptation has now taken in $59.1 million domestically and $63 million overseas for a worldwide debut of $122.1 million.

Barring a sharp drop-off in the coming weeks (highly unlikely), a third movie is almost guaranteed, but fans hoping for a Super Smash Bros. adaptation might be disappointed.

"Right off the bat, I’ll say that unlike something like Super Smash Bros., I don’t think you’ll have a situation [where] all Nintendo characters would be joining," Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said in a recent interview.

Have you been to see The Super Mario Galaxy Movie yet? Let us know in the comments section.

Returning voice cast members include Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser) and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), with new recruits Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.), Issa Rae (Honey Queen), Brie Larson (Princess Rosalina), Glen Powell (Fox McCloud) and Donald Glover (Yoshi).

#SuperMarioGalaxy scored the biggest opening day of 2026 at domestic #boxoffice with $34.5M!



Edges out $33.1M FRI of #ProjectHailMary. Mario extra impressive since it was a WED and had no day-before pre-shows (just midnight previews).



Galaxy edged out $31.7M for 2023's Super… pic.twitter.com/HpsitFrdA8 — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) April 2, 2026

WED and THU start for Super Mario Galaxy vs Super Mario Bros:



Galaxy | $34.5M | $24.6M | -29% | $59.1M

Bros. | $31.7M | $26.6M | -16% | $58.3M



Larger THU drop for Galaxy, to be expected for a sequel. 2-day #boxoffice start nearly identical as Easter wknd begins. pic.twitter.com/A9cvK1nr0b — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) April 3, 2026

An adventure for the whole family. Don't miss The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters now. Get tickets today. pic.twitter.com/4n6xfPEyIB — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) April 3, 2026

An important message from the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, now playing in theaters. Get tickets today. pic.twitter.com/9oLwC9kGRm — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) April 3, 2026

It takes a lot of star power to save the galaxy. Don't miss The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, in theaters April 1. Get tickets now: https://t.co/2LxksKavFl pic.twitter.com/K12iZSDWZv — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) March 9, 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.