Ubisoft Unveils A PIRATE'S FORTUNE Expansion For STAR WARS OUTLAWS; Free Demo Now Available

Ubisoft made quite a splash at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, unveiling the next chapter in Star Wars Outlaws with the upcoming expansion A Pirate’s Fortune, a free three-hour demo, and confirmation of the game's release on the Nintendo Switch 2.​

Launching on May 15, 2025, A Pirate’s Fortune is the second major story expansion for Star Wars Outlaws. Players will join Kay Vess and her companion Nix on a treasure-hunting adventure in the Khepi system. They'll team up with the charismatic pirate Hondo Ohnaka to confront the formidable Stinger Tash and the Rokana Raiders, infiltrating the Khepi Tomb to uncover hidden secrets and treasures. Along the way, they’ll encounter the Miyuki Trade League, offering new rewards in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy.

Additionally, a free title update will be released alongside A Pirate’s Fortune, providing all players with cosmetic items inspired by the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series for Nix and the speeder.

To access A Pirate’s Fortune, players must first complete the main storyline of Star Wars Outlaws. The expansion is included in the Season Pass -- available as part of the Gold ($109.99) and Ultimate ($129.99) Editions, or separately for $39.99 -- or can also be purchased standalone for $14.99. Players who own the Ultimate or Deluxe ($89.99) Editions of the game will also receive the Naboo Nobility and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs.

For those new to Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft has released a free three-hour demo on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you enjoy the demo, but aren't quite ready to commit the $70+ for the base game and expansion, you can always subscribe to Ubisoft+. For $17.99 a month, you can get access to 100+ PC games, including Star Wars Outlaws and the Season Pass.

Star Wars Outlaws was met with generally positive reception upon release, although its launch was marred by numerous glitches and bugs. The game was praised as a fun and exciting intergalactic heist adventure, but its formulaic gameplay, simplistic stealth mechanics, and repetitive gameplay left much to be desired.

Star Wars Outlaws is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but Ubisoft has also confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4, 2025. This version aims to bring the expansive open-world experience to Nintendo's new console which launches this Summer on June 5th.

A Pirate's Fortune is the second of two previously announced story packs. With the game under performing Ubisoft's sales expectations, it's unclear if we'll be getting anymore post-launch expansions beyond this.