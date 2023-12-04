UPDATE: Rockstar Games Unleashes The First GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Trailer And It's Everything You Were Expecting

UPDATE: An official press release from RockStar has been provided which confirms that the game will only be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will not launch on the PS4, Xbox One or PC.

However, it should be noted that Rockstar traditionally provided PC versions of GTA titles, post-launch.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games in the press release. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

A brief synopsis for the title reads, "Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

Original story follows below.

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was supposed to be released tomorrow, but as low-resolution leaks began to circulate, Rockstar decided that the best approach would be to simply release the official trailer today.

Check out the trailer below, which confirms a 2025 release date.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

Since Grand Theft Auto (1997), the first game in the series, players have come a long way. In that 2D adventure, players wrought havoc across three fictional cities: Liberty City (modeled after New York), San Andreas (modeled after San Francisco), and Vice City (based on Miami).

A decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and almost 25 years after Rockstar was founded, comes GTA 6. Although Rockstar has been reticent to divulge anything on GTA 6, the game's development has reportedly been happening since 2014.

Granted, Rockstar Games has had several workplace culture scandals over the years, which could have contributed to the length of time it took for Grand Theft Auto VI to arrive. The studio put itself through "100-hour work weeks" to achieve the deadline for the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, which caused criticism for the corporation. Rockstar co-founder and VP of Creativity Dan Houser promised that no overtime will be needed for GTA VI as a result.

The business was also breached in late 2022, and those who leaked information on GTA 6 managed to obtain a vast amount of information.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Based on the first trailer, it seems the leaks were true as the leakers revealed that the game would:

have a playable female protagonist

the game would be set in modern day Vice City

the game would be adopting a pseudo live service model with periodic updates provided to give gamers new missions and cities

The game is set to feature 2 protagonist, Jason and Lucia, a modern day homage to Bonnie and Clyde. The trailer also seems to indicate that the game will feature BBLs and social media.

Grand Theft Auto has become one of the most influential and controversial video game franchises of all time, thanks to its blend of dark comedy, social satire, and over-the-top action. It will be intriguing to see where Rockstar takes the series next, but one thing is certain: it will be as bold and provocative as it has always been.

Stay tuned for future coverage as we look towards recieving official updates and an official release date in the coming weeks and months.