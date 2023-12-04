UPDATE: Rockstar Games Unleashes The First GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Trailer And It's Everything You Were Expecting

Rockstar Games has officially unveiled the world-premiere first look at Grand Theft Auto 6, which is planned to be released in 2025.

By MarkJulian - Dec 04, 2023 08:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

UPDATE: An official press release from RockStar has been provided which confirms that the game will only be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will not launch on the PS4, Xbox One or PC.

However, it should be noted that Rockstar traditionally provided PC versions of GTA titles, post-launch.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games in the press release. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.

A brief synopsis for the title reads, "Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

Original story follows below.

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was supposed to be released tomorrow, but as low-resolution leaks began to circulate, Rockstar decided that the best approach would be to simply release the official trailer today.

Check out the trailer below, which confirms a 2025 release date.

Image

Since Grand Theft Auto (1997), the first game in the series, players have come a long way. In that 2D adventure, players wrought havoc across three fictional cities: Liberty City (modeled after New York), San Andreas (modeled after San Francisco), and Vice City (based on Miami).

A decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and almost 25 years after Rockstar was founded, comes GTA 6. Although Rockstar has been reticent to divulge anything on GTA 6, the game's development has reportedly been happening since 2014.

Granted, Rockstar Games has had several workplace culture scandals over the years, which could have contributed to the length of time it took for Grand Theft Auto VI to arrive. The studio put itself through "100-hour work weeks" to achieve the deadline for the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, which caused criticism for the corporation. Rockstar co-founder and VP of Creativity Dan Houser promised that no overtime will be needed for GTA VI as a result.

The business was also breached in late 2022, and those who leaked information on GTA 6 managed to obtain a vast amount of information.

Based on the first trailer, it seems the leaks were true as the leakers revealed that the game would:

  • have a playable female protagonist
  • the game would be set in modern day Vice City
  • the game would be adopting a pseudo live service model with periodic updates provided to give gamers new missions and cities

The game is set to feature 2 protagonist, Jason and Lucia, a modern day homage to Bonnie and Clyde.  The trailer also seems to indicate that the game will feature BBLs and social media.

Grand Theft Auto has become one of the most influential and controversial video game franchises of all time, thanks to its blend of dark comedy, social satire, and over-the-top action. It will be intriguing to see where Rockstar takes the series next, but one thing is certain: it will be as bold and provocative as it has always been.

Stay tuned for future coverage as we look towards recieving official updates and an official release date in the coming weeks and months.

HammerLegFoot - 12/4/2023, 8:41 PM
This....This is the one Danielson. Just dont Cyberpunk this bad boy
EgoEgor - 12/4/2023, 9:29 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I enjoyed Cyberpunk a year later, but Cyberpunk screwed up trying to out do Rockstar.
Itwasme - 12/4/2023, 8:44 PM
I still remember when the first came out... it was so terrible. It's pretty amazing to see how far they've come.
mountainman - 12/4/2023, 9:20 PM
@Itwasme - GTA1 wasn’t that good, but 2 was great even before the 3D era.
philinterrupted - 12/4/2023, 8:45 PM
I’m going to miss Trevor but this looks great. I’m looking forward to it.
EZBeast - 12/4/2023, 8:48 PM
Once again we get stuff like this but no box office article…
EgoEgor - 12/4/2023, 9:01 PM
@EZBeast - What you want another negative article of how X movie bombed? At least this is something positive.
EZBeast - 12/4/2023, 9:41 PM
@EgoEgor - because Godzilla minus one is the first live action Japanese film to make it into the top 3 box office in the US.

Don’t be a douche
EgoEgor - 12/4/2023, 8:48 PM
I've watched this too many times.



The graphics is amazing.
FusionWarrior - 12/4/2023, 8:52 PM
Whoa, hi-res sex and violence, sign me up! GTA V was my go to for quite some time with graphics that still hold up well, but this is something else!
SirDuckAlot - 12/4/2023, 8:54 PM
This Bonnie and Clyde relationship looks really dope. Probably the most hyped game of all time.
Feralwookiee - 12/4/2023, 8:55 PM
Can you still curbstomp hookers to death to get your money back?
EgoEgor - 12/4/2023, 8:59 PM
Can we all call this what it is... Florida: The Video Game.
Spidey91 - 12/4/2023, 9:14 PM
@EgoEgor - isn't that most of them thou?
mountainman - 12/4/2023, 9:22 PM
@EgoEgor - Seems like a good place to do a mockup of.

It is a little disappointing that they aren’t doing a new city, but Vice City was so long ago and they have done CA and NY twice now.
EgoEgor - 12/4/2023, 9:30 PM
@Spidey91 - not really. San Andreas is Cali, but Vice City is Florida.
EgoEgor - 12/4/2023, 9:33 PM
@mountainman - Vice City is just gorgeous, good that they waited this long if it looks this damn good.
mountainman - 12/4/2023, 9:38 PM
@EgoEgor - Yeah it is beautiful. I bet it’ll look even better at night. Plus with all the bodies of water out there, it should give some great variety. Looks like they’ll have some more rural parts of Florida too. Get some crazy swamp Florida Man situations.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/4/2023, 10:06 PM
@EgoEgor -


Florida is America's trash can.💁
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/4/2023, 9:00 PM
I used to get stoned and play Vice City but I would just steal a car, pick up hookers and cruise around. 🤣
Feralwookiee - 12/4/2023, 9:04 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - I would do that too, like every weekend.

Oh, you mean IN THE GAME?
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/4/2023, 9:35 PM
@Feralwookiee - 🤣
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/4/2023, 9:00 PM
graphics look creepy. and that’s a compliment.

finally a solid reason to buy a PS5
MosquitoFarmer - 12/4/2023, 9:48 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - This is the game that would cause me to get one. My brother has been offering to get me one as a gift for years now anyway; come 2025, may well be time to take him up on that.
CerealKiller1 - 12/4/2023, 9:55 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - I’m genuinely curious why you’ve been actively turning down the offer of a PS5 as a ‘gift’?
GhostDog - 12/4/2023, 9:03 PM
Videogame CINEMA IS BACK! Graphics look crazy and digging the Bonny Clyde stuff. Glad to return to Vice City.
VISIONaryNPa2 - 12/4/2023, 9:12 PM
@GhostDog - video game cinema? Dude,.please shut the [frick] up.
TheShellyMan - 12/4/2023, 9:05 PM
The graphics looks stunning!
mountainman - 12/4/2023, 9:23 PM
I know Rockstar said they’d be toning down some of the more offensive elements from previous games. Hopefully it doesn’t lose too much of what makes GTA GTA. Trailer looks like it’ll include plenty of wild characters and situations.
marvel72 - 12/4/2023, 9:23 PM
Looks OK,I haven't really played GTA that much, I try and do missions then I get distracted and try and cause as much chaos as possible.
Bucnastydathird - 12/4/2023, 9:32 PM
@marvel72 - that's all I play the game for is absolute chaos and unspeakable carnage....to other players 🤤
garu - 12/4/2023, 9:24 PM
looks dope
Gabimaru - 12/4/2023, 9:27 PM
So the leaks are true
Rosraf - 12/4/2023, 9:28 PM
Looks great. I'll check back in 2025.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/4/2023, 9:31 PM
Looks incredible.



A woman leading the game is progressive as hell and I'm here for it! Go woke make bank 💪🔥💯🦸🖖
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/4/2023, 9:32 PM
best believe this is all in game footage
MosquitoFarmer - 12/4/2023, 9:46 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - You know it is. I'm just waiting for the proper Rockstar trailers they've been doing for some time now, the ones that really get us salivating.
MosquitoFarmer - 12/4/2023, 9:39 PM
One of them is gonna kill the other, or they're both going to die.
Th3Batman - 12/4/2023, 9:49 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - This doesn't come off as that type of story, although there could be some issue between them half way through the game like there was between Michael and Trevor in GTA V.
mountainman - 12/4/2023, 10:07 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - I bet it’ll be a player choice at the end of the game of which one you choose to betray the other one.
