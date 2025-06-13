Will Gal Gadot Return As The DCU's WONDER WOMAN? Here's The Latest Update On Her Future As Diana Prince

With Superman director James Gunn confirming that a Wonder Woman project is officially in the works at DC Studios, what are the odds of Gal Gadot reprising the role of Diana Prince in the new DCU?

By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2025 10:06 AM EST
While DC Studios announced plans for the Themyscira-set Paradise Lost TV series at the start of 2023, there was no mention of a new Wonder Woman movie. Updates have since been few and far between, despite Superman and The Brave and the Bold being in the works. 

That changed this week. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said, "Wonder Woman's a separate thing, slow moving, but it's moving. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

While many fans have been speculating about who could play the next Diana Prince, some believe Gal Gadot will get another shot at donning the Amazonian's armour. She portrayed the hero in several DCEU movies, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash

Gadot's acting abilities were frequently criticised during her stint as the hero. Gunn has enlisted DCEU actors like Xolo Maridueña, John Cena, and Jennifer Holland, meaning a return wasn't outside the realm of possibility.

However, when Jeff Sneider was asked about the chances of Gadot playing Wonder Woman again on The Hot Mic, he replied, "No, no, no, absolutely not happening."

The insider also speculated that Gunn might be writing the Wonder Woman movie or that he could have plans to include her in what's believed to be a World's Finest movie featuring Batman and Superman. So, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 2.0? We'll see.

Gadot not reprising her DCEU role isn't hugely surprising. However, there may have been a time when she did anticipate playing Diana again. Promoting Netflix's Heart of Stone in 2023, she insisted her return was planned. 

At the time, Gadot talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran, and strongly hinted that the duo had assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie. 

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed, primarily because it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction. The trades, meanwhile, published a firm denial regarding Gadot's return, and it was clear their information was coming straight from DC Studios. 

There have been rumblings for a while that DC Studios has started approaching actors about playing the Amazon superhero, though Andor star Adria Arjona remains a firm fan favourite to take on the role among fans. 

Who would you like to see play the DCU's Wonder Woman?

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/13/2025, 10:25 AM
I'm pretty sure he wasn't able to say it back then because she had a deal still in place....same for Miller, when he was saying he's still Flash if he wants it.

I'm sure they've either now expired, or been bought out!

Even though I'm still salty over Cavill, (Still digging Corenswet) that era is over....we move on.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/13/2025, 10:31 AM
James wisely avoids all the heat Gadot brings along, say whatever you want about him but he knows how to cast the baddies for these films. Can’t wait to see Adria Arjona take the role
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/13/2025, 10:34 AM
Gal is termed out at 40. Reboot Diana Price. Need someone in their early 20s that will hold the role the next 15 years.

