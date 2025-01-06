WONDER WOMAN: 8 Actors Who Could Play DC Studios' Diana Prince In The DCU

For a time, it looked like Gal Gadot might make the leap from the DCEU to DCU to continue playing Diana Prince. It never really made sense for James Gunn to only recast two-thirds of the Trinity, though, so Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped wasn't a huge shock. Creature Commandos has introduced the idea of Themyscira and even shown us an Amazon in action thanks to the debut of Anya Chalotra's Circe. While Gunn has remained relatively quiet on Wonder Woman plans, we know the Paradise Lost TV show is still in the works. In this feature, we're taking a look at 8 actors we believe would be an ideal fit for the DCU's Wonder Woman. They're all very different - just remember that CGI may be used to enhance Diana's stature - but each would bring something exciting to the table. You can check out our picks by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

8. Courtney Eaton After supporting roles in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Gods of Egypt, Courtney Eaton is perhaps best known these days for starring in Yellowjackets (she also delivered a scene-stealing performance in Parachute). At 5'10", the 29-year-old already has the right stature to bring this Amazon to life on screen and is enough of an "unknown" to avoid audiences having any preconceived notions if she were to be cast. Gadot, you'll remember, almost immediately found herself coming under fire for starring in the Fast & Furious movies. It helps, of course, that she also looks like the comic book Diana Prince come to life...



7. Ella Balinska A talented actress who has perhaps had bad luck with the projects she's been cast in, Ella Balinska would make for a great Wonder Woman in the DCU. Many of you will recognise her from Charlie's Angels and Resident Evil, of course, and while those proved that she's capable of playing a badass, they still didn't do Balinska justice. Having described herself as a mix of "British, Polish and Caribbean," we're sure the 28-year-old would be a convincingly exotic Themiscyran opposite Chalotra's Circe. And at 5'11, the Skincare star has the height many feel is necessary for the role.



6. Monica Barbaro After impressing with her work in Top Gun: Maverick, Monica Barbaro was given the chance to suit up as a superhero (well, an actress playing a superhero) in Paramount+'s At Midnight. We appreciate that's not necessarily enough to make her qualified to take on the role in a future Wonder Woman project but feel confident in saying she has the potential to do this hero justice. At 34, we can imagine Diana being perhaps a little more seasoned than some of the other actresses listed here. More recently, Barbaro has proved she has serious acting chops with well-received performances in FUBAR and, more recently, A Complete Unknown.



5. Eiza González After racking up credits in movies like Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw, Bloodshot, and Godzilla vs. Kong, Eiza González has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading ladies. Despite that, it feels like she's still waiting on her big break, and Wonder Woman could be exactly what the Mexican actress needs to be rocketed into the stratosphere. The stunning Ambulance star is definitely someone who turns heads when they walk onto the screen and has enough action credentials to have all the makings of a superhero. With that in mind, we think the 34-year-old would be a solid choice to play the DCU's Diana Prince.



4. Lily James This seemingly diminutive English actress might not boast the OTT muscles of the Wonder Woman we see fighting alongside the Justice League in the comics each month, but short of hiring a Gladiator or wrestler, that won't be the case for anyone. Lily James is, however, one of the most talented stars on this list. After delivering a terrific performance in Pam & Tommy, it feels like she can do pretty much anything, and we think Wonder Woman could be a great role for her in this new DCU. With a striking look and plenty of presence on screen, the 35-year-old could steal the show as Diana. Picture her as Agent Diana Prince for a moment and we're sure you'll agree!



3. Ana de Armas In some respects, this feels almost too predictable, but we'd still struggle to find fault with DC Studios enlisting one of Hollywood's brightest rising stars. Putting herself on the map with movies like Knives Out and No Time to Die, Ana de Armas is gearing up to lead her own action franchise this year with John Wick spin-off Ballerina. She's clearly looking to balance serious dramatic roles with blockbuster fare and the 36-year-old would be a fantastic replacement for Gal Gadot. Sometimes the best answer is the most obvious one, so we could see this happening down the line.



2. Karen Gillan DC Studios co-CEO and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has expressed interest in bringing MCU actors into the DCU and, by rights, Doctor Who alum Karen Gillan should be near the top of that list. Look, we get it. On the surface, she's not necessarily someone who immediately comes to mind with a role like Wonder Woman. Put the flaming red locks to one side, though, and the 37-year-old Nebula actress actually bears a striking resemblance to the classic Diana Prince from the comics. She just so happens to be a mega talent too. This would be a divisive pick, but one we think would see Gillan prove her doubters wrong. She's also 5'11, folks.

