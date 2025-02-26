WONDER WOMAN Video Game Cancelled As Studio Shutters Monolith Productions, Player First Games, & WB San Diego

We had a feeling this news might be coming after some recent disappointing updates, and we now have confirmation that the long-awaited open world Wonder Woman video game has been cancelled...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 26, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Following a recent update which claimed that the long-awaited Wonder Woman video game from Monolith could still be "years from release" after being heavily overhauled during production, we have confirmation that the title has been cancelled altogether.

In addition, Warner Bros. Games has announced that it is shutting down Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego.

Here is the full statement from WB Games (via Kotaku).

"We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises -– Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them. The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman video game will not move forward.

Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.

Warner Bros. Discovery took $300 million in losses on gaming last year due to a $200 million writedown on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and $100 million writedown on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and the fighting game MultiVersus.

Writer Gail Simone worked as a consultant on the game, and shared the following X thread shortly after the disappointing news broke.

We still know very little about the plot the Wonder Woman game was going to follow, but the single-player title was developed as an open-world action-adventure with an original story set in the DC Universe that would have "allowed players to become Diana and fight to unite her Amazon family and the human race."

Last year, a rumor did the rounds that the Wonder Woman game would be released under the games as a service (GaaS) model, which Warner Bros. Discovery quickly denied.

"Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world," the studio said in a statement. "This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service game."

Check out the previously-released announcement teaser below.

"She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds.

You are Wonder Woman. In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, this open-world action-adventure game will feature the beloved DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman.

The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader."

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:51 AM
*Because the creatives are leftie hack frauds*
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/26/2025, 9:27 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - it was obviously cancelled to make place to the new version where wonder woman is a trans male that believes round earth is a thing.


They will be gone soon when we take the streets and stop this lefties Lennon fans.

M A R G A
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 8:53 AM
good. wonder woman is a female.
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/26/2025, 8:56 AM
@harryba11zack - Holy shit I didn't even catch that, thanks for the warning
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:58 AM
@harryba11zack -

What is a female?

Do Baddest Optics and Optimus Rhyme know?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/26/2025, 8:54 AM
Bummer if it would have been a good game. Sounds like a good plan but sadly studios are getting shut down left and right at the moment.

Hopefully they do come out with some quality games in the future and less money grabbing live service games. And less stuff that craps on the Arkham series..
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/26/2025, 9:12 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - everything will be micro transactions related. That’s just the way video games have been going lately.
The WW game probably wasn’t going to make a lot of money on micro transactions so they scrapped it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/26/2025, 9:20 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Without a doubt, also combined with a probably pretty hefty initial investment, they just aren't seeing themselves making the money back
kider2
kider2 - 2/26/2025, 8:55 AM
Unfortunate to see Monolith get shut down.
The Wonder Woman game seemed promising and with the nemesis system could have been very unique. 3 years of development goes into the bin with that one. But seems like WB Games has a managment problem some of their studios take 7-9 years on one game. Those development cycles got way out of hand and I don't think shutting down studios which provided assistance is gonna make it any better any time soon.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/26/2025, 8:59 AM
@kider2 - development cycles in general are way out of hand. The amount of time and money that's poured into triple-A games is insane.
kider2
kider2 - 2/26/2025, 9:05 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Sort of but its also management WB Games montreal took 9 years between Arkham Origins and Gotham Knights. Guerilla Games takes 4-5 years between releases they have the same amount of employees. Rocksteady has like 100 less so for them its kinda more understandable.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/26/2025, 8:58 AM
Should've made it a live-service game...

Kidding aside, I'm not that surprised. Having to restart development over and over again was bound to have some consequences. Closing a whole studio is wild though.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/26/2025, 8:58 AM
Their last game was released back in 2017, what did they think would happen ? They took 4 years to announce their next game, then another 4 years passed with nothing to show. Is a Wonder Woman game that hard to put together, especially when its gameplay elements were already established in Middle Earth ?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/26/2025, 9:03 AM
Insane the nemesis system hasn’t been utilized. At least license the system out for other studios to use instead of it rotting in a closet.
User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 2/26/2025, 9:07 AM
We have been and will continue to see these small studios shut down by their parent company while they chase down profitability for the next quarter.

Good thing the best studio, Larian, isn't subservient to that BS
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/26/2025, 9:10 AM
Let’s just say some of these companies make things more difficult than they need to be. I’ve been playing the Ninja Turtles arcade game with my niece and nephew lately and they love that stuff more than any of these complicated games. Just make a fun game like TMNT’s, Avengers and X-Men’s old arcade style with some updated special moves and decent graphics and I guarantee you get people playing them.
kider2
kider2 - 2/26/2025, 9:21 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Yes I've been playing a lot of old Arcade Games and smaller titles on my Switch. But studios want those big name Triple A titles that can spawn DLC, Season Passes that sort of stuff. To be fair WB still makes smaller games with their IPs. Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports, DC Superhero girls on switch and Justice League Cosmic Chaos come to mind. All smaller kid-friendly titles
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 9:26 AM
Dillan Frothbaker
Super12
Super12 - 2/26/2025, 9:29 AM
This is tragic, what a let down. A game with massive potential that fans have been asking for for years is sacrificed because of the idiotic decision to try and push Suicide Squad and make it live-service. When will they learn.

