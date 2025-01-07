MUTANT SAGA Rumor Reveals Plans For X-MEN, FANTASTIC FOUR, And The Next AVENGERS Movie After SECRET WARS

MUTANT SAGA Rumor Reveals Plans For X-MEN, FANTASTIC FOUR, And The Next AVENGERS Movie After SECRET WARS

A new rumour claims to lay out Marvel Studios' plan for the Mutant Saga, including what's in store for the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Midnight Sons, and an Avengers vs. X-Men movie! Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

With Kevin Feige dividing his attention between theatrical and streaming releases during the first two Phases of the Multiverse Saga, it's fair to say this era of storytelling has been more hit-or-miss than most would have liked. 

There's still been far more good than bad but several titles have underperformed both critically and commercially. Meanwhile, an apparent lack of direction has frustrated fans (Kang the Conqueror being ditched for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is among the biggest changes we've seen over the past year or two). 

It's widely believed that the Mutant Saga is next for Marvel Studios and it could be what sets this franchise back on the right track alongside the upcoming Avengers movies which precede it, Doomsday and Secret Wars

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word on what the Mutant Saga currently looks like. Apparently, we're getting one Earth moving forward with both the Fantastic Four and mutants finally part of it. 

This suggests that Marvel's First Family will make Earth-616 their permanent home after Secret Wars - The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in an alternate reality, remember - with mutants similarly calling it home after previously being confined to Earth-10005. 

The Midnight Sons movie is reportedly happening with Mephisto and Lilith as the main villains, while Nova will indeed feature Annihilus. As for the X-Men movies, Mister Sinister is supposedly the big bad of those, something we've long suspected after Fox's efforts focused on Magneto. 

Finally, it's said that the next big Avengers event movie will be Avengers vs. X-Men

It's been widely theorised that the upcoming Doomsday and Secret Wars might pit Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes against Earth-10005 X-Men and, while that may still happen, it seems Marvel Studios is looking to save the concept for this future project (which arguably makes more sense once that new MCU team of mutants is properly established).

As always, we'd advise taking this with a pinch of salt for now but there's an awful lot to be excited about. Hopefully, Marvel Studios will stick to less is more in the Mutant Saga, doing all the characters mentioned above justice in the process. 

"I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize," Feige teased last November. "Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

Let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section.

CHAMPIONS: The Roster Of Marvel Studios' YOUNG AVENGERS Project Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Related:

CHAMPIONS: The Roster Of Marvel Studios' YOUNG AVENGERS Project Has Reportedly Been Revealed
X-MEN: Marvel Said To Be Casting Early To Mid-20s; Director Currently Being Sought
Recommended For You:

X-MEN: Marvel Said To Be Casting Early To Mid-20s; Director Currently Being Sought

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thebamf
thebamf - 1/7/2025, 3:43 PM
I'm down for Mr. Sinister.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 3:49 PM
@thebamf - same

Him being the initial big bad is good since it’s a villain the Fox films never used and plus , you can then give Magneto enough space to be used in the future.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/7/2025, 3:45 PM
We need Avengers movies at the end of phases again

Seriously we are at the end of a saga starring the next generation of avengers

And they have had little to no interaction

A lot of the emotional moments in endgame would be meaningless if the og avengers didnt have time to actually build bonds
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/7/2025, 3:46 PM

What everyone expects to happen is now rumored to happen.

Check.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/7/2025, 3:46 PM
MyTimeToCrapWassup
dracula
dracula - 1/7/2025, 3:46 PM
If Avengers VS X Men is true

Simplify things by making it their dark phoenix saga

The X men are trying to help and save Jean

The Avengers are trying to just stop jean
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 3:54 PM
@dracula - Phoenix should take a back seat for awhile. They could tie it into Iron man's legacy and mix it with a Terminator/ Skynet type story where you have the X-men trying to stop the government from using Tony tech to build sentinels and this makes them call in the Avengers to deal with them.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/7/2025, 3:47 PM
I wish someone would do a rundown of MTTS and that other guy’s prognostications in 2023/2024 to see what their batting average is.
Mumbo
Mumbo - 1/7/2025, 3:52 PM
This doesn't read as inside info so much as this is the very obvious direction to go after Secret Wars.

I don't know what my expectation level is for the X-Men reboot but that is by far their most important upcoming movie. More than Avengers I'd argue, in terms of the whole franchisees future. They really need to nail that, wish I still had confidence in them.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder