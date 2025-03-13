RUMOR: Oscar-Winning ANORA Star Mikey Madison Is Being Eyed For A Role In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

RUMOR: Oscar-Winning ANORA Star Mikey Madison Is Being Eyed For A Role In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot

Fresh off her "Best Actress" win at this year's Academy Awards, Anora star Mikey Madison is reportedly being eyed for a role in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. Find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Earlier this month, a rumour surfaced suggesting that Mikey Madison, fresh off her Oscar win for Anora, is being eyed for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Madison was best known for supporting turns in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream before the actor's breakthrough performance in Anora earned her several accolades, including the aforementioned Academy Award.

Today, gossip website Deuxmoi claims that Marvel Studios wants Madison for the upcoming X-Men reboot. They don't expect her to say yes (after all, she'll likely want to follow Anora with more prestige fare rather than a blockbuster) but who the 25-year-old could play is undeniably intriguing.

Jean Grey, perhaps? Characters like Rogue, Mystique, and Emma Frost would also be a great fit.

Rumours continue to swirl about the X-Men cast. Sadie Sink was the reported frontrunner to play Jean, though her Spider-Man 4 casting has seemingly debunked the notion. Jack Champion and Harris Dickinson, meanwhile, have been eyed for Cyclops. 

Ayo Edebiri is supposedly in line to play Storm after missing out on a role in Thunderbolts* and Julia Butters could be the MCU's Kitty Pryde. Margaret Qualley is a contender for Rogue and, believe it or not, Denzel Washington may be the Master of Magnetism, Magneto. Finally, we've heard Javier Bardem is the favourite to portray Mister Sinister. 

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. 

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after critical and commercial flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the characters being put on ice for a while was a must (and, the meantime, access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add mutants to the Multiverse Saga). 

Which character do you think Madison would be right for in the upcoming X-Men reboot? 

X-MEN: Kelsey Grammer Expected To Return As Beast Despite Recent Jesse Plemons Casting Rumor
Related:

X-MEN: Kelsey Grammer Expected To Return As Beast Despite Recent Jesse Plemons Casting Rumor
X-MEN: Jesse Plemons Rumored To Be In The Mix The Play Beast In MCU Reboot
Recommended For You:

X-MEN: Jesse Plemons Rumored To Be In The Mix The Play Beast In MCU Reboot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/13/2025, 6:22 AM
We're going to get these every day aren't we and to compound it that prick campea bases his show on these shitty rumours

More importantly how good was the invincible finale looking forward to what happens next......do more articles for that
Thing94
Thing94 - 3/13/2025, 6:39 AM
@AllsNotGood - haha Campea
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/13/2025, 6:41 AM
Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/13/2025, 6:48 AM
Rumor: (actors name here) has been casted as (characters name here)

Now you try using our CBM template.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2025, 6:54 AM
Not too surprised if that’s the case (though not sure about the reliability of the source)…

If this is true , I could see her as Rogue or Polaris.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 3/13/2025, 6:56 AM
Mikey Madison is a man(Transgender) its sad that this fact is being hidden..people should know just how sick Hollywood is.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/13/2025, 7:09 AM
@DaHULK2000 - How do you know she is transgender?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/13/2025, 7:10 AM
I could see her as Rogue, but she has the range to be a good Mystique.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/13/2025, 7:33 AM
User Comment Image
RaddRider
RaddRider - 3/13/2025, 7:34 AM
I feel like Lilandra might be a good fit. Or possibly Deathbird

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder