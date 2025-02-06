RUMOR: We May Know Who Marvel Studios Is Eyeing For MCU's Mister Sinister In Upcoming X-MEN Reboot

With casting rumours swirling for characters like Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm, we may finally have news on who Marvel Studios wants to cast as the villainous Mister Sinister. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

The closest we've come to a solid update on Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is a report from the trades revealing The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes scribe Michael Lesslie is penning the screenplay.

Who knows how much has changed since then but, as far as we're aware, no director is attached and Lesslie may not even be the current writer on the project. 

Despite that, the casting rumours continue coming in thick and fast. Yesterday, we shared a breakdown of the actors who are supposedly in the running for X-Men. And today, we have possible Mister Sinister casting! 

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios is eyeing DunePirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Skyfall star Javier Bardem to play the iconic X-Men villain in the MCU. You may recall that he was once said to be in line to play The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Galactus. 

Mister Sinister is expected to serve as the big bad of the franchise in the next Saga of storytelling, meaning we'll likely see him in more than just one movie. However, the endgame is reportedly an Avengers vs. X-Men movie. 

In the comics, Nathaniel Essex is a brilliant but twisted geneticist and supervillain, obsessed with genetic manipulation and the perfect mutant gene, often experimenting on Cyclops and Jean Grey due to his fascination with the Summers bloodline. Created by Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri, he first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #221 in 1987.

Addressing the future of the X-Men in the MCU last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

"Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back." Reading between the lines, it appears the "Mutant Saga" is very nearly upon us as we rocket to the end of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. 

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights to the X-Men for the better part of six years, but after critical and commercial flops like Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, the characters being put on ice for a while was a must (and, the meantime, access to Earth-10005 has proved an easy way to add mutants to the Multiverse Saga). 

Do you think Bardem would be a good fit for the MCU's Mister Sinister?

HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/6/2025, 8:13 AM
Back in the day I wanted Keith David to play him. I use to have a fan art image of Keith David as Sinister and it was glorious
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/6/2025, 8:15 AM
@HammerLegFoot - that's a really good choice
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/6/2025, 8:14 AM
I know it won't happen, but looking at this pic and seeing an interview from him last night, I actually think Hugh Jackman would be an interesting choice
grendelthing
grendelthing - 2/6/2025, 8:15 AM
I could have totally seen him as Galactus looks wise. Dude creeped my out so much in No Country for Old Men.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 8:17 AM
michael Moribus as mr sinter
User Comment Image
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 2/6/2025, 8:19 AM
Call me crazy (and I know they already take so many American roles) but if I were casting for Mister Sinister I would start with someone actually from England.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/6/2025, 8:20 AM
Keanu Reeves is playing all new characters being introduced after Secret Wars.
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/6/2025, 8:25 AM
It's a shame Mark Strong has already been in every comic book movie, he'd be a pretty good Sinister.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/6/2025, 8:31 AM
lol i thought it was Leto based on the pick.

Bardem not a bad choice by any means but i would love Jon Hamm, hugo weaving, keith david or Alexander Skarsgård
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/6/2025, 9:04 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Hugo Weeving would be highly unlikely after having said he would never do a CBM again after playing Red Skull in First Avenger (hence the recast for IW/Endgame). Actors have changed their minds before but doubt Marvel would even think about casting him for anything that isn't a one and done role for fear he'd refuse to return to the role when it was set to turn up a second or third time.

I'd never be against him in almost anything if the role suits, just can't see it again with the MCU due to the above.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/6/2025, 8:36 AM
Dan Stevens or Luke Evans
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 8:56 AM
I’m kinda mixed on this if true…

I think Bardem's a great actor and would kill it as Mister Sinister but given that his real name is Nathaniel Essex and he’s from Victorian England (unless they take inspiration from the Ultimate version & such) , I would prefer a British actor in the role.

My pick would be Tom Ellis personally though it seems like they may go after a bigger name for the role…

If so then Daniel Craig or Clive Owen.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ntwrk
ntwrk - 2/6/2025, 8:56 AM
Claes Bang. Not English but can pull it off. Absolute monster in Dracula and Bad Sisters. Have him play him as a sociopath with no real concept of right or wrong, just an absolute obsession with bioengineering, not a cackling maniac like in the cartoon. I also think Hugh Grant would be great after seeing Heretic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 8:59 AM
@ntwrk - good choices too , especially Claes Bang!!.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/6/2025, 8:59 AM
@ntwrk - What a deep cut pick. And a great one.

He was amazing in Dracula.
RedFury
RedFury - 2/6/2025, 9:07 AM
I love Bardem, the man is a get for absolutely anything. Buuuuuut, if I'm being honest he's not quite - shall I say... sinister enough? (Granted he's played evil really well in No Country, but I feel like that's a very different kind of villain compared to what Sinister needs to be)

Whomever it is they cast I believe needs to have that sinister quality to them. Someone that seems charming but makes you feel uneasy. They'll smile at you while also stabbing a knife into your side kind of vibe.

