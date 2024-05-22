LOGAN THE WOLF: Gruesome Fan-Film Reimagines WOLVERINE As A Viking Berserker
LOGAN THE WOLF: Gruesome Fan-Film Reimagines WOLVERINE As A Viking Berserker
WOLVERINE: 7 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's James Logan Howlett
WOLVERINE: 7 Actors Who Could Play The Marvel Cinematic Universe's James "Logan" Howlett
NateBest
NateBest - 5/22/2024, 1:40 AM
If you would rather listen or watch, I've put together a video that includes slightly less content than the written list above:
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/22/2024, 8:10 AM
The only one I didn't know was that his blood could heal others.

Wolverine's healing factor is powerful, The Hulk ripped him in two in the ultimate universe.
NateBest
NateBest - 5/22/2024, 10:32 AM
@marvel72 - I always thought that being blown up in Hiroshima was nuts!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/22/2024, 8:12 AM
I knew that.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/22/2024, 8:13 AM
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/22/2024, 8:16 AM
I also think it’s astonishing that only one actor has played the role of wolverine in live action for the last 25 years and we all know who that actor is. Normally in these Superhero roles, different actors replace the previous ones. This is about to change with Deadpool 3 as we will see variants of wolverine played by other actors for the very first time.
NateBest
NateBest - 5/22/2024, 10:33 AM
@TheMetaMan - That's a great point. I'll definitely include that if I do a movie-themed list!
Origame
Origame - 5/22/2024, 8:17 AM
The badger, huh? They must've watched the honey badger documentary.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/22/2024, 8:24 AM
@Origame -
Origame
Origame - 5/22/2024, 8:26 AM
@TheFinestSmack - can someone get either the wolverine voice actor or Hugh Jackman to say this?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2024, 8:23 AM
I knew. All. But this etoh
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/22/2024, 8:40 AM
You should add in "probably" to your title because to fans of the character this sh1t is very much common knowledge.
NateBest
NateBest - 5/22/2024, 10:59 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I thought about it, but thought it sounded kind of lame... Now that I've had some sleep, I've reconsidered :D

I've been following Wolverine since the 80s, and there were a couple that I didn't know. Mostly because I haven't followed him as closely for the last 10*ish* years (I have way too many comics to read nowadays).

I *did* tone it down for the summary ;)
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/22/2024, 8:52 AM
There is a character called The Badger.

WaffeX
WaffeX - 5/22/2024, 9:13 AM
@NateBest - You forgot the headline for 11.
NateBest
NateBest - 5/22/2024, 10:30 AM
@WaffeX - Oops! Thanks for the heads up. It was really late when I posted it :P
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/22/2024, 9:16 AM
Who is Wolverine and what does he do?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/22/2024, 10:34 AM
We knew all of this.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/22/2024, 10:59 AM
@JobinJ - lol init
NateBest
NateBest - 5/22/2024, 10:59 AM
@JobinJ - *We*? How many people do you have there with you? :P
Ottsel
Ottsel - 5/22/2024, 10:35 AM
Did ChatGPT write that last paragraph?

I asked ChatGPT if it wrote the article. it said the whole article is unlikely, but:

Me: this paragraph seems suspect:

"Wolverine is a character with a rich and multifaceted history. Logan's story is filled with surprising twists and intriguing details, from his humble beginnings as a nearly-named Badger to his roles as a samurai and Avenger. I hope these lesser-known facts deepened your understanding of Wolverine and increased your appreciation for this enduring superhero."

GPT: This paragraph stands out because it summarizes the content in a way that is quite similar to how I might conclude an article. The use of phrases like "rich and multifaceted history" and "surprising twists and intriguing details" aligns with the kind of language I often use. Additionally, the structure of providing a summary and expressing a hope that the reader's understanding has been deepened is a common stylistic choice for concluding a piece.
NateBest
NateBest - 5/22/2024, 10:47 AM
@Ottsel - I had trouble closing it, and it was 1am in the morning... I wanted to end with some type of summary and a little more than "What do you think?"

