LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE - New Ongoing Series Takes X-23 To The "Darkest Corners Of The Marvel Universe"

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE - New Ongoing Series Takes X-23 To The &quot;Darkest Corners Of The Marvel Universe&quot;

A new ongoing Marvel Comics series featuring Laura Kinney was announced during the Women of Marvel San Diego Comic-Con panel. Get a first look at the cover art and more details right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Dafne Keen made her big-screen return as Laura/X-23 in Deadpool and Wolverine last week, and during last night's Women of Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that her comic book counterpart will feature in a new ongoing series.

Hitting shelves this December, Laura Kinney: Wolverine will be written by Erica Shultz, who previously penned the X-23: Deadly Genesis limited series, with artwork by Giada Belviso (Jackpot & Black Cat).

According to Marvel's official synopsis, the story will take the young mutant hero to the "darkest corners of the Marvel Universe…to defend mutants who can't defend themselves."

"Wolverine takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! Laura Kinney was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, Wolverine takes it upon herself to right these wrongs—no matter who stands in her way! Join Wolverine as she embarks on missions abroad, ready to bring the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!"

"Her violent methods and unstoppable determination make her a one-mutant army, striking fear in those that take advantage of her kind. But as her reputation grows and more mutants in need turn to her, she may just find herself a target herself. Following the fall of Krakoa, mutants are hated, feared, mistrusted, and manipulated more than ever. Their only hope is LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE!"

Check out the cover to issue #1 at the link below.

You can also read about Laura Kinney's adventures in NYX, which focuses on a group of young mutants, including Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, joining forces to find community in New York City.

"We want to show you all different sides of Laura. There will be laughing and crying," says Schultz. "Laura has dealt with a lot, and when she's met her other clones, she's asked herself 'Is that the person I'm supposed to be? Am I fated to be that person? Should I take my own path, or end up like Logan?' She decides to forge her own path. This will be her solo adventure."

Marvel Comics Reveals New Deadpool, WEST COAST AVENGERS, MCU-Inspired TVA, Doctor Doom Plans, And More
Related:

Marvel Comics Reveals New Deadpool, WEST COAST AVENGERS, MCU-Inspired TVA, Doctor Doom Plans, And More
Kevin Feige On The Possibility Of A Marvel Vs. DC Crossover Movie: I Think About It Occasionally
Recommended For You:

Kevin Feige On The Possibility Of A Marvel Vs. DC Crossover Movie: "I Think About It Occasionally"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 8:13 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder