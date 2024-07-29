LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE - New Ongoing Series Takes X-23 To The "Darkest Corners Of The Marvel Universe"

Dafne Keen made her big-screen return as Laura/X-23 in Deadpool and Wolverine last week, and during last night's Women of Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that her comic book counterpart will feature in a new ongoing series.

Hitting shelves this December, Laura Kinney: Wolverine will be written by Erica Shultz, who previously penned the X-23: Deadly Genesis limited series, with artwork by Giada Belviso (Jackpot & Black Cat).

According to Marvel's official synopsis, the story will take the young mutant hero to the "darkest corners of the Marvel Universe…to defend mutants who can't defend themselves."

"Wolverine takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! Laura Kinney was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, Wolverine takes it upon herself to right these wrongs—no matter who stands in her way! Join Wolverine as she embarks on missions abroad, ready to bring the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!"

"Her violent methods and unstoppable determination make her a one-mutant army, striking fear in those that take advantage of her kind. But as her reputation grows and more mutants in need turn to her, she may just find herself a target herself. Following the fall of Krakoa, mutants are hated, feared, mistrusted, and manipulated more than ever. Their only hope is LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE!"

Check out the cover to issue #1 at the link below.

You can also read about Laura Kinney's adventures in NYX, which focuses on a group of young mutants, including Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, joining forces to find community in New York City.

"We want to show you all different sides of Laura. There will be laughing and crying," says Schultz. "Laura has dealt with a lot, and when she's met her other clones, she's asked herself 'Is that the person I'm supposed to be? Am I fated to be that person? Should I take my own path, or end up like Logan?' She decides to forge her own path. This will be her solo adventure."