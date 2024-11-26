RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Now Moving Forward With A HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie

There's been chatter online about this for a while, but if a new rumour is to be believed, Marvel Studios is officially moving forward with a Hulk vs. Wolverine (Wolverine vs. Hulk?) movie. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2024 10:11 AM EST
It's easy to forget now, but The Incredible Hulk was right there alongside Iron Man in 2008 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched. The movie was neither a hit nor a flop, but given the tepid response to the reboot and behind-the-scenes issues with actor Edward Norton, it soon became the franchise's black sheep.

Rights issues also came into play and it wasn't until 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that The Incredible Hulk was referenced in a meaningful way (next up is The Leader's return in February's Captain America: Brave New World). 

There have been rumblings for at least the past year or two about a World War Hulk - or Hulks - movie being in development at Marvel Studios. There's no way we'll see that before Avengers: Secret Wars and a new rumour points to there being other plans for the Jade Giant moving forward.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios has begun actively developing a Hulk vs. Wolverine movie. 

There's no word on what form this project will take or which Variants of these characters we can expect to see square off. It could be another Multiversal adventure starring Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo, for example, or perhaps a story set in whatever the MCU looks like after the supposed soft reboot Secret Wars will lead to. 

If it's the latter, then we might see a new actor play Wolverine, with Hulk factoring into his origin story similar to their first clash in the comics (Logan, then working for Department H, battled the Green Goliath during his first appearance in 1974's Incredible Hulk #180).

For what it's worth, Jackman has been rooting for this team-up since at least 2014. "There's no doubt he'd get in a fight with Hulk at some point," the actor said at the time. "Those two bad, rage-filled characters are going to square off at some point. It would be quite fun."

"I don't know how much fun to shoot it would be because I'm sure I'd be on the worst end of it, but hey, he can heal." 

In 2020, he added, "Wolverine would beat [The Hulk] for sure let’s just be very clear. I don’t know if you know this but The Wolverine actually appeared first in a Hulk comic. He was like a last page, some guy coming so it was The Hulk series he appeared so that’s sort of where that feud came from and then Wolverine sort of took on this whole life so I’m sure The Hulk is very jealous."

Deadpool & Wolverine teased that clash but it seems Marvel Studios might be saving the full fight for its own movie somewhere down the line...

marvel72
marvel72 - 11/26/2024, 10:11 AM
It's only a rumour but saying that I would love this to be true.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/26/2024, 10:11 AM
Won't happen. Who wants to put money on it?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/26/2024, 10:16 AM
There have been more rumors than news lately.

This is one I can get behind
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/26/2024, 10:45 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Grifters found a way to make money.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/26/2024, 10:17 AM
What if...
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/26/2024, 10:18 AM
As long as it's not "smart" Hulk that Wolverine fighting. Ugh.

Time to put the 'Incredible" back in Hulk!

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/26/2024, 10:21 AM
@Nomis929 - Agreed. Angry Hulk, and recast Wolverine
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/26/2024, 10:32 AM
@Izaizaiza - Agreed. Although I did Like Jackman perfomance as Wolvie in 'Deadpool vs. Wolverine" (first time i ever said that).

User Comment Image

But it's time for him to hang up the claws!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/26/2024, 10:52 AM
@Izaizaiza - "Agreed. Angry Wolverine, and recast Hulk".

Fixed it for you.
Matador
Matador - 11/26/2024, 10:19 AM
Would be against smart Hulk?

Hulk pulls out a chess board, Wolverine flips the table.
Hulk pulls out tacos.
Gives tacos to Wolverine.
Your not the same when you hungry commercial ends.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/26/2024, 10:19 AM
Not gonna happen, just doesnt sound right, if Cap Marvel was shoved in there i’d believe this rumor more
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/26/2024, 10:20 AM
Marvel Studios Is Now Moving Forward with A HULK VS. WOLVERINE Movie.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/26/2024, 10:26 AM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/26/2024, 10:57 AM
Just a reminder, everyone: @AllsGood is a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound athletic type, yet somehow finds the time to share endless amounts of useless information and pictures.

What's your secret, buddy? How do you stay in such great shape while tirelessly providing us CBM users with the most pointless facts that even a six-year-old could easily Google? I'm sure abstinence is a huge contribution.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/26/2024, 10:58 AM
@marvel72 -
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/26/2024, 11:07 AM
@DarthAlgar - I was born tall along with my two brothers. One is 6' 4"

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/26/2024, 11:07 AM
@AllsGood - Way to avoid the question, Lurch.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 11/26/2024, 10:21 AM
Please Jesus don't waste this on Jackman's mediocre Wolverine. Recast with a more comic accurate version.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/26/2024, 10:42 AM
@Izaizaiza - AGRRED! But sadly I think that’s who we’re getting
Pathogen
Pathogen - 11/26/2024, 10:27 AM
Eh. That is a dumb story line, I don't care if this is an unpopular opinion.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/26/2024, 10:27 AM
"it wasn't until 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that The Incredible Hulk was referenced in a meaningful way"

Just Abomination on newspapers in Netflix shows, referencing Harlem and the super soldier connection in Avengers and General Ross returning in Civil War, Infinity War, and Black Widow...
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/26/2024, 10:35 AM
If they're moving away from Smart Hulk it would be a smart move to make.
Deadpool & Wolverine, Godzilla vs Kong, etc show you only need a fairly basic premise with two iconic characters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 10:38 AM
@Slotherin - I enjoy Smart Hulk but it would be nice to freshen up the character again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 10:39 AM
Yeah , this might be unpopular but I don’t need a movie of this…

Maybe a sequence in like Secret Wars or something of them fighting but otherwise there is little meat on the bones with this concept imo for a whole film , maybe a Special Presentation?.

Also I don’t even want to see Wolverine post SW unless it’s with a new actor.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/26/2024, 10:43 AM
I want this to happen so bad but it feels like anything with Hulk in the title won’t happen for whatever legal reasons.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/26/2024, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image
MTTSH, so I wouldn't count on that, what has he actually gotten right?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/26/2024, 10:48 AM
@RegularPoochie - Only thing MTTSH has gotten right so far is how to successfully profit off bullshit.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/26/2024, 10:53 AM
@TheFinestSmack - well, at least that's something, lol. I also where he gets his leaks(I presume), they're from reddit and thers's a "secret" /r for it
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/26/2024, 10:55 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Sorry, it isn't even a secret anymore, lol.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/26/2024, 10:47 AM
More made up BS...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/26/2024, 10:47 AM
This would be the logical choice. This is called " Giving the fans what they've been asking for."
Rather than movies like The Marvels
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/26/2024, 10:48 AM
This would make 1.7 Billion but only if they do 3 screen tests and 14 reshoots.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/26/2024, 10:52 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - don’t be silly. 4 reshoots. 5 max.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/26/2024, 10:51 AM
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 11/26/2024, 10:53 AM
Like The Visionary said above, I don’t want a movie of this. A battle scene in any of the upcoming Avengers movies would be more than sufficient.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/26/2024, 10:55 AM
Make it Eric Bana's Hulk.

Ruffalo's "Hulk" is too far gone.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/26/2024, 10:57 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/26/2024, 11:09 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Ruffalo is too far gone. He just needs to stick to his eccentric films.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/26/2024, 10:56 AM
muffalo sucks.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 11/26/2024, 10:59 AM
This is the way. I think having regular team ups and “vs” movies is exactly what the MCU needs. High concepts like the multiverse and time travel can be fun, but ultimately people care about how these characters interact with each other, rather than interacting with other versions of themselves. Even with these new characters that have less of a following. If instead of Captain America 4, we had Captain America vs Shang Chi or something like that, people would get excited.
