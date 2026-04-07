X-MEN Director Jake Schreier Reveals That THE BEAR & BEEF Writers Are Now Working On The Script

Marvel Studios' X-Men movie is slowly but surely starting to come together, and casting is said to be underway. Though we haven't heard anything aside from rumors (and there have been a lot of 'em) up to this point, it shouldn't be too long before the trades share some official news.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier recently confirmed that he will helm the project, which already had Michael Lesslie on board to write the script. However, Schreier has now revealed that he has enlisted a couple of old friends to work on a new draft.

"We're still developing. You know, one of the exciting things that's tying into Beef is that Sonny [Lee Sung Jin] and Joanna [Calo] both worked on this season," the filmmaker told Collider when asked if he could share any updates on the long-awaited reboot. "Obviously, I mean, Beef is Sonny's show, and Joanna worked on the season as well, and we worked together on Season 1 of Beef and on Thunderbolts*. They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again."

Schreier went on to explain why he feels Sung Jin and Calo, the creators of "two of the most interesting shows on television right now," are such a good fit for the X-Men.

"When you go back and read X-Men [comics], there's ideology but also interpersonal drama, almost of a soap opera quality. Having writers who understand both how to drive ideology from personal stakes, if we get that right, that's what will feel most honest to what X-Men can be."

Schreier wasn't about to reveal any plot details, but did indicate that the infamous Marvel secrecy levels will be particularly high on this project.

"We'll film in a little black box and never leave. But seriously, the studio has experience with this. We've talked about it, but I can't say anymore."

We know that quite a few actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise will reprise their roles for Avengers: Doomsday, but there is a chance that these next Avengers movies will also introduce at least a couple of new mutant characters that will factor into the reboot.

We're not sure if this will really be considered a spoiler at this stage, but just in case, here's your SPOILER warning!

It's looking increasingly likely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature the MCU's first new team member in the form of Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

Though nothing has been officially announced, the belief is that X-Men is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.