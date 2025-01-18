X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Claims Storm Was Originally Recast Because Allison Sealy Smith Wasn't "African Enough"

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Claims Storm Was Originally Recast Because Allison Sealy Smith Wasn't &quot;African Enough&quot;

Allison Sealy Smith reprised her iconic X-Men: The Animated Series role as Storm in X-Men '97. According to fired showrunner Beau DeMayo, she was initially replaced for not sounding "African enough."

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Beau DeMayo served as X-Men '97's showrunner/Head Writer but parted ways with Marvel Animation before completing work on season 2. If you believe Marvel Studios, he was fired for sexual misconduct; however, DeMayo's story is that those claims - and his firing - were retaliation for calling out racist, unethical practices.

DeMayo has made several damning allegations about Marvel Studios. Whether those are the outbursts of a disgruntled former employee or a glimpse into what the studio is really like is something only you can judge.  

Regardless, he's just made some bold claims about X-Men '97's storm. While some X-Men: The Animated Series roles were recast, the legendary Allison Sealy Smith returned to lend her voice to Ororo Munroe. 

If DeMayo is to be believed, that wasn't always the case as Marvel executives initially decided they needed an actor who sounded more "African." It appears they got one - the writer says she can even be seen in Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making Of X-Men '97 - only to later decide a mistake had been made. 

There are various ways of looking at this, especially when many fans have expressed disappointment with the Americanisation of Storm and the decision to cast lighter-skinned actors in live-action. In 2022, Dark Phoenix star Alexandra Shipp told us she wouldn't reprise the role in the MCU due to her hope that a darker-skinned actor would instead be given the chance to play Storm. 

With that in mind, Marvel Animation's intentions may well have come from a good place, even if the wording used was somewhat insensitive.

Last year, X-Men '97 director and producer Jake Castorena addressed some of the recastings when he said, "If we're doing this show, we got to do it with the legacy cast – that was the decision from day one. [But] time hits us all – it's been 30 years and so, unfortunately, some of the legacy voice cast is no longer with us, and some of the legacy voice cast, voices and things just change."

"Finding people to take up the mantle for the legacy cast, to fill in the roles, was an absolute process, but I absolutely love and appreciate all of our new cast taking on their new roles – and to hear the blessings from the legacy cast has been also awesome, too."

"For those who wanted to come back and for whatever reasons weren't able to do the voice, we brought them back to play other characters, to make sure we still had everybody in the sandbox," Castorena continued, "because how do you invite one person to come play, but not somebody else? Especially when they're game and they want to. It's like, 'We'll find something for you.'"

You can read DeMayo's comments in full below. 

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/18/2025, 8:16 AM
We already heard this shit before, Storm fans have bigger problems after hearing about that supposed live action casting.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 8:17 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/18/2025, 8:19 AM
Can see both sides but not touching this one so...
User Comment Image
...ideal world all original voice cast should have been used but 30yrs is a long time, voices can change a lot so in general get why that wouldn't always be the best option.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/18/2025, 8:19 AM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/18/2025, 8:25 AM
That guy seems like an absolute headache.

He said Marvel doesn't take Black stories seriously. Did I just imagine Black Panther. Hell they took Anthony Mackie from a charming sidekick to a preachy overly serious lead Character. Hell even Luke Cage only had occasional humor the rest was serious AF with some stellar acting.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/18/2025, 8:34 AM
@DarthOmega - He does seem like a headache that won't go away.

That said there WAS an issue at Marvel where until BP those black characters introduced felt VERY token and under utilised outside of Fury (plus Luke Cage over on Netflix to a lesser degree) and haven't done the best job thus far using them better (fingers crossed for BNW) so it can be true that whilst tying to do better issues still remain that in the eyes of some may be bigger than we see them being.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/18/2025, 8:53 AM
@Apophis71 - That leaves Sam and Rhodes. They didn't feel token at all. I'm black, I know a token character when I see them and they weren't that. Are we talking about just the MCU or Marvel all together? Because you have to add Blade. And he was far from token
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/18/2025, 9:00 AM
@DarthOmega - Sam and Rhodes were prime examples of under used side characters most of the time thus felt very token inclusions to me until more recently but not all see things the same way so that is fine if they worked in phase one and two for you.

The old Blade films I am not even counting as were not made by Marvel Studios cos Marvel studios didn't even exist (but did opt to skip straight to Whistler instead of the original black mentor who was thus efffectively erased in the adaption)
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/18/2025, 9:03 AM
@Apophis71 - They were side characters. How much of the story should they have taken up? I don't see it as underused. It really seems like people are looking for issues where there is none.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/18/2025, 9:09 AM
@DarthOmega - Feel they should have been a far bigger part of films Avengers Assemble and Age of Ultron, basicaly not existing bar brief appearances outside of the Cap or Iron Man solo films for me was a mistake. When they were included more in Infinity War and Endgame still to me was too little too late but again folks will see things in differing ways but didn't get why side character Black Widow DID make it into the first Avengers film after only one film but Rhodey didn't after two (NOT that I was against Nat being there even if would prefer she had a source accurate lesser form of Super Soldier serum).
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/18/2025, 9:18 AM
@Apophis71 - It's bean counting at this point. Are we saying they were sidelined because they were black? There are a lot of characters in the MCU. They can't all get equal billing.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/18/2025, 8:28 AM
Can you imagine dating this guy? If yall break up he will drag your name through the mud til it's no more. He is exhausting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/18/2025, 8:43 AM
@Vigor - I just find it weird how this dude has had controversy around him not once but twice pretty much back to back…

https://www.tumblr.com/sing-for-theongreyjoy/699130314561290240/thoughts-on-the-interview-with-beau-demayo-where
Vigor
Vigor - 1/18/2025, 8:45 AM
@TheVisionary25 - he's messy
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/18/2025, 8:31 AM
OFF TOPIC

The She-Hulk will make her MCU Movie Appearance before Daredevil, Moon Knight and others.

Anthony Mackie Says Multiple Hulks Appear in CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

As he was talking about the movie, the actor mentioned that multiple Hulks will appear in the film! We already knew that Harrison Ford’s President Ross would transform into the Red Hulk, but now we can expect to see more Hulks.

Mackie said: "The events of Hulk and his film don't pertain to this movie at all, and when he shows up, not Red Hulk, the other Hulk- there are multiple Hulks..."

When you watch the video below, you’ll see at this point Harrison Ford taps Mackie like he's surprised to learn this info, or possibly trying to stop Mackie from saying more, but Mackie continues.

READ HERE

https://geektyrant.com/news/anthony-mackie-says-multiple-hulks-appear-in-captain-america-brave-new-world

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/18/2025, 8:37 AM
@AllsGood - that's from 6 months ago

But yes I do hope we see she hulk. I love hulk but I feel like she hulk will be a better team player for the eventual next avengers team.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/18/2025, 8:38 AM
@AllsGood - May have meant The Leader, may consult at least Banner but yeh I could see SheHulk appearing and I KNOW some have issues with her show but the actor in the role is EXTREMELY talented and need not be the same tone (or 4th wall breaks used) if she appears in the films/shows of other characters.

Anyone who doesn't believe she could do better, go watch Orphan Black.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/18/2025, 8:39 AM
@Vigor - What Changed? Nothing
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 8:44 AM
@AllsGood - wrong Daredevil already made his mcu appearnce in spiderman no way home where he stopped someoneone from trying to lay a brick in Peter's mouth.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/18/2025, 9:29 AM
@harryba11zack - That was a Cameo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/18/2025, 8:40 AM
I feel like we have known Wonder Man was atleast partly a satire for awhile now as it not only focused on the character of Simon Williams but the behind the scenes of Hollywood aswell akin to Barry which made sense given the comic version’s background as an actor/stuntman…

Anyway i just find it funny how apparently Marvel Studios was always there making the wrong decision while Beau apparently always made the right ones lol.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/18/2025, 8:42 AM
I kinda like this guy
TK420
TK420 - 1/18/2025, 8:46 AM
At this point, I don't care what they do. The only thing related to the X-Men I still respect is Claremont's run.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/18/2025, 8:46 AM
"Wonder Man is a comedy?? Sheeiiittt, MARVEL has got to stop mistreating the stories of black people!".....Wonder Man isn't black, this is yet another anti white race replacement, someone should inform Beau...

User Comment Image

Alexandra Shipp refusing to play Storm because she says she isn't dark enough just proves that no one is more racist towards blacks than other blacks, this is like the reverse paper bag test...

User Comment Image

Beau was hired and promoted because he is a black homosexual and the company wants to advertise them to its audience, but then he was fired for behaving as one and sending his nude pictures to random staff members and soliciting young men for sex. No wonder Beau is frustrated, I would be too, he doesn't know what they expect from him; turns out that there's tiers of black homosexual behavior in the workplace that MARVEL is not acceptable of yet, Beau was just too progressively ahead of the curve for those bigots.

User Comment Image

Also, I would like to see the names of those "white men" saying things like the Storm actress isn't black enough, I wonder how many of them are israeli/jewish... Just want to make sure Beau directs his animosoty towards the right power structure that runs the studio and fired him, since I as a white man had nothing to do with it.


(even if I support it ;) )
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/18/2025, 9:00 AM
@GiverOfInfo - So what you're saying (in a nutshell) is whether you're a black homosexual or a white homosexual you're still at the end a homosexual that should send dicpics to coworkers without consequences.

"Beau was just too progressively ahead of the curve"

I'm sure that Beau is "ahead" of a lot of "curves". I bet he loves the tip of the curves.
Am I right guy?
Am I right?
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 9:02 AM
@GiverOfInfo - User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/18/2025, 9:05 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I'm saying the actual behavior of LGBTQP is what prevents making LGBTQP palpable for normal people, and it is always funny when the HR department freaks out over it as though they were unaware of who they hired.

Imagine hiring Jeffrey Dahmer because you want to promote more murderous cannibals then firing him when he tries to murder people and eat them.

Pick a lane, studios!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 9:08 AM
?si=Yz7eNpAWgFlgCuMH
GameOn
GameOn - 1/18/2025, 9:09 AM
This dude should have learned from the Ray Fisher drama. A lot more people would probably be willing to hear you out and empathize if you didn’t spend so much of your free time just openly talking shit about everything.

