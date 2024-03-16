X-MEN '97 Clip Finds The Team Under Sentinel Attack; Original Series Showrunner On "Woke" Morph Backlash

X-MEN '97 Clip Finds The Team Under Sentinel Attack; Original Series Showrunner On &quot;Woke&quot; Morph Backlash X-MEN '97 Clip Finds The Team Under Sentinel Attack; Original Series Showrunner On &quot;Woke&quot; Morph Backlash

Four days away from the show's Disney+ premiere, the first clip from X-Men '97 has been released online, and it finds the mutant heroes facing-off against some familiar foes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 16, 2024 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Via Toonado.com

The first clip from X-Men '97 has been released online ahead of the animated revival's March 20 premiere, and it finds the team facing off against the giant mutant-hunting robots known as the Sentinels.

Cyclops, Wolverine, Bishop, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and Morph (there's no sign of Storm or Jubilee) make short work of the mechanical menaces, but it looks like another enemy is keeping a close eye on the fight.

In a recent interview with Variety, original series showrunner Eric Lewald weighed-in on the backlash to shape-shifting mutant Morph - who was created for the show - being reintroduced as a nonbinary character.

“For me, the word ‘nonbinary’ is the same as the word ‘shapeshifter.' Every character that can change from one gender to another, or from human to animal, that’s just another word for ‘shapeshifter’ for me.”

“He attacks Wolverine, his closest friend, in the most dramatic way by turning into Jean Grey and putting his hand on Wolverine’s neck and leaning in for a kiss," he adds, recalling a scene from season 2 of the '90s series. "That’s as nonbinary as you can get. It’s Morph turning into a woman and coming onto Wolverine to freak him out,” he says. “It was all there in Morph’s character. Now it’s become such a social thing that I think people will be more sensitive to how it’s used. That’s the only difference. We didn’t see a problem in reading him and didn’t feel he was any different.”

The first reactions to the show (see below) have been very positive so far, and it sounds like fans of the original '90s animated series have a lot to look forward to.

X-Men '97 will serve as a direct sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series' five-season run.

Returning voice cast members include Lenore Zann as Rogue, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, George Buza as Beast, Chris Potter as Gambit, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister, and Alyson Court as Jubilee.

The official synopsis reads: "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. [Mister] Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

X-MEN '97: Marvel Animation Exec Breaks Silence On Beau DeMayo's Shock Firing: He Did Excellent Work
Related:

X-MEN '97: Marvel Animation Exec Breaks Silence On Beau DeMayo's Shock Firing: "He Did Excellent Work"
X-MEN '97 Gets Glowing First Reactions Amid Shocking Showrunner Firing
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Gets Glowing First Reactions Amid Shocking Showrunner Firing
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/16/2024, 10:16 AM
Very satisfying to see sentinels that are the proper size again. Far too small in the movies, aside from The Last Stand opening training bit, which was just a tease.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 3/16/2024, 10:17 AM
As a huge fan of the original I’m really looking forward to seeing this.

Currently re-watching the original show for my wife to catch up. Just finished season 3 and the entire Phoenix Saga.

Fingers crossed this lives up to the hype

Would love to see more crossovers/cameos

Had too few in the original series
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/16/2024, 10:49 AM
This may be the most seamless blend of 2D and 3D animation that I’ve seen in a long time. They’re cookin.

The vibe of it reminds me a bit of those Marvel Snap mobile game commercials
User Comment Image
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 3/16/2024, 10:52 AM
I’m curious to find out why he was fired. His description of some nonbinary scene, is as cringy as they come.

Keep in mind as well, that he’s talking about a children’s cartoon 🙄. Why the literal f[ri]ck is Hollyweird obsessed with what’s between every character’s legs
DalekCraigWasson
DalekCraigWasson - 3/16/2024, 10:56 AM
@ImBatman4realz - The guy who was fired is not the guy who gave the quote?!
dracula
dracula - 3/16/2024, 11:06 AM
Has a point

But Morph very clearly identified as a man

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder