X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode Synopses Reveal New Plot Details And Confirm Apocalypse vs. [Spoiler]

X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on July 1 with three episodes, and the synopses for all nine instalments of the Marvel Animation series have been revealed today.

First shared on X by @BRMarvelNews, they reveal some intriguing hints about what's to come as the X-Men: Animated Series revival continues. Particularly noteworthy details include plans for a clash between Apocalypse and Rama-Tut, with the latter being a Variant of Kang the Conqueror.

X-Men '97 Season 2 was likely in the midst of production when Kang was still the Multiverse Saga's big bad. The villain has since fallen by the wayside, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty becoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

We'll also be revisiting Weapon X and the Savage Land, while the mention of the X-Men "[confronting] a ghost from their past" and being "pushed to the limit when their past comes back to haunt them" in the final two episodes is sure to get fans talking.

It's also confirmed that Danger, the living embodiment of the Danger Room, first introduced in Joss Whedon and John Cassaday's Astonishing X-Men run, will debut in X-Men '97's sixth episode, "Danger.Exe."

Here are each of the episode titles and synopses for X-Men '97 Season 2:

1. "Days of Past Future": Forge and Bishop launch an ambitious plan to rescue the X-Men, who have been scattered through time.

2. "A Force to be Reckoned With": After D-Day, a secret paramilitary force emerges to try to fill the void left by the X-Men.

3. "Rise of Apocalypse: Part 1": The plan to rescue the team from Ancient Egypt is turned upside down by an unexpected visit.

4. "Rise of Apocalypse: Part II": An alliance between the X-Men and En Sabah Nur begins to crumble when Rama-Tut seeks supreme power.

5. "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs": Wolverine, Morph, and an unlikely group of former rivals face the latest Weapon X experiment.

6. "Danger.Exe": The ex-X-Man Polaris returns to Xavier's mansion just as a new threat emerges on campus.

7. "Strange Land, Savage Heart": The X-Men travel to the Savage Land and are surprised to encounter a familiar face.

8. "The Dead Man’s Hand": The X-Men confront a ghost from their past.

9. "Survival of the Fittest": The X-Men are pushed to the limit when their past comes back to haunt them.

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

The series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Julia Lewald, Eric Lewald, Larry Houston, and Beau DeMayo. The supervising producer is Jake Castorena. Episodes written by JB Ballard, Beau DeMayo, Bailey Moore, Antony Sellitti, Brian Ford Sullivan, and Mariah Wilson. The episodic directors are Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley.

As noted, X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on July 1.