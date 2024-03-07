X-MEN '97's Episode Titles And Air Dates Revealed By Marvel Animation With TV Guide-Inspired Poster

Marvel Animation has revealed the episode titles and air dates for X-Men '97 season one, using more '90s-inspired imagery, this time paying homage to TV Guide Magazine. Find more details after the jump!

By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2024 05:03 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

Marvel Animation has dropped the episode titles for X-Men '97's first season ahead of its Disney+ debut on March 20, along with their respective air dates (via Toonado.com). Needless to say, we're loving the retro vibe here! 

As we previously reported, we're getting 10 episodes, with a 2-episode premiere. What, if anything, do these tell us about the show? Honestly, it's tough to say, though there are some phrases here - "To Me, My X-Men," for example - which we're sure will jump out at comic book fans!

It's interesting that "Lifedeath - Part 1" and "Lifedeath - Part 2" have an episode sandwiched between them, while we're sure you'll have noticed that we're in store for what looks to be an epic three-part finale. 

Back to "Lifedeath," though, and that's almost certainly a nod to the comic book story of the same name which saw Chris Claremont explore a possible romance between Storm and Forge (the latter has already been confirmed to make an appearance in X-Men '97).

Marvel Studios is thought to be planning at least two, possibly three, seasons of this X-Men: The Animated Series revival and we're optimistic that Disney+ plans to up the ante with the marketing campaign this month. After all, some character posters and a new trailer don't feel like too much to ask for!

Check out X-Men '97's episode titles in the X post below.

"X-Men'97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future," reads a brief synopsis. 

Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), George Buza (Beast), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Lenore Zann (Rogue), and Chris Britton (Mister Sinister) will all reprise their X-Men: The Animated Series roles in X-Men '97.

However, Catherine Disher, the original Jean Grey, is now voicing Dr. Valerie Cooper. Chris Potter, the original Gambit, is now playing Cable. Lawrence Bayne, the original Cable, is now playing X-Cutioner. Ron Rubin, the original Morph, is now playing President Robert Edward Kelly. Alyson Court, the original Jubilee, will take on the role of Abscissa.

Ray Chase is the new Cyclops, and he'll be joined by Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, JP Karliak as Morph, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ross Marquand as Professor X, Giu Augustini as Sunspot, Gil Birmingham as Forge, and Eric Bauza as the Sentinels. 

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

X-Men '97 is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

lazlodaytona - 3/7/2024, 5:36 AM
So, will these be the standard, 23 min. episodes? Or 35-45 minutes per?

Will they push the boundaries or keep it Saturday morning safe?
cyclopsprime - 3/7/2024, 5:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - it'll probably be around 30 minutes
FlopWatchers5 - 3/7/2024, 5:48 AM
even the titles go hard. i think people will be surprised by the overall tone.

will subscribe for this
ObserverIO - 3/7/2024, 5:51 AM
The fact that none of these titles are classic stories from the comics tells us all we need to know. The original X-Men cartoon were known for this. The Phoenix Saga, The Dark Phoenix Saga, The Phalanx Covenant, Days of Future Past, etc. etc.

That's what '90s (and early '00s) comic book cartoons were about.

This ain't it jack.

But I'm excited anyway. Just not THAT excited.
vectorsigma - 3/7/2024, 6:36 AM
@ObserverIO - this is a downer from marvel studios yet again.

I remember past discussions on hopes that it will continue to adapt other known arcs from the comics just like how the old series did.

This might be just at part with What If at best.

Keep it up, Disney.

