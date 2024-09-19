DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA - Gerard Butler & O'Shea Jackson Jr. Plan A Diamond Heist In New Trailer

DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA - Gerard Butler & O'Shea Jackson Jr. Plan A Diamond Heist In New Trailer

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, showcasing the first official footage from Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s upcoming heist thriller sequel.

News
By RohanPatel - Sep 19, 2024 08:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Action

After six years, the first official trailer for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has arrived, giving us our first look at the upcoming heist thriller starring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., although it looks like there will be a slight twist to their dynamic this time as, instead of trying to one up one another, they'll be teaming up to pull off the diamond heist of a lifetime.

However, the synopsis is not quite as revealing, telling us that "Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange."

In addition to Gerard Butler (300; Olympus Has Fallen) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton; Godzilla: King of the Monsters) reprising their roles from the previous installment, the sequel's supporting cast features Michael Bisping (Triple Threat; Warrior), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah; The Immortal), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London; Taken), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash; Call Mom!), Cristian Solimeno (Rush; Highlander: The Source), Nazmiye Oral (The Paradise Suite; In Vrijheid), Yasen Zates Atour (The Witcher; Young Wallander), Giuseppe Schillaci (The Perfect Dinner; The Father), Dino Kelly (Peaky Blinders; The Last Czars), Rico Verhoeven (Kickboxer: Retaliation; Undercover), Velibor Topic (Kingsman: The Secret Service; Snatch), Antonio Bustorff (Fatima; A Herdade), and Ciryl Gane (Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom; The Actors).

Christian Gudegast returned to write and direct the sequel to his 2018 sleeper hit, which grossed $80.5 million globally on an estimated $30 million production budget. While we don't have the numbers just yet, it seems likely that the follow-up was budgeted similarly, so the studio is probably hoping for a similar return at the box office, and it may just pull it off with little competition that time of year. 

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hits theaters on January 10, 2025!

Watch the official trailer below: 

dotp2-2025x3000-online-1-sheet-faceoff-v3-1

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018’s action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In DEN OF THIEVES: PANTERA, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Zoe Saldaña Is Back In Action In Explosive Trailer For LIONESS Season 2
Related:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Zoe Saldaña Is Back In Action In Explosive Trailer For LIONESS Season 2
ONSLAUGHT: Adria Arjona To Star In GODZILLA X KONG Director Adam Wingard's Action Horror Movie
Recommended For You:

ONSLAUGHT: Adria Arjona To Star In GODZILLA X KONG Director Adam Wingard's Action Horror Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/19/2024, 8:36 PM
User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 9/19/2024, 8:45 PM
I didn't know there was a Den of Thieves 1.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/19/2024, 8:50 PM
Never saw first one never heard of first one
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 9/19/2024, 8:58 PM
I can't wait for Montana Ninja !!!.
BART
BART - 9/19/2024, 9:06 PM
But would you hit it? Especially Butler?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2024, 9:05 PM
Nepotism at it's finest?
BART
BART - 9/19/2024, 9:07 PM
I'll have to watch the first one again soon then.
So far I'm on the first episode of Agatha and so far I'm bored out of mind

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder