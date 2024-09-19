DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA - Gerard Butler & O'Shea Jackson Jr. Plan A Diamond Heist In New Trailer

After six years, the first official trailer for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has arrived, giving us our first look at the upcoming heist thriller starring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., although it looks like there will be a slight twist to their dynamic this time as, instead of trying to one up one another, they'll be teaming up to pull off the diamond heist of a lifetime.

However, the synopsis is not quite as revealing, telling us that "Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange."

In addition to Gerard Butler (300; Olympus Has Fallen) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton; Godzilla: King of the Monsters) reprising their roles from the previous installment, the sequel's supporting cast features Michael Bisping (Triple Threat; Warrior), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah; The Immortal), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London; Taken), Evin Ahmad (Snabba Cash; Call Mom!), Cristian Solimeno (Rush; Highlander: The Source), Nazmiye Oral (The Paradise Suite; In Vrijheid), Yasen Zates Atour (The Witcher; Young Wallander), Giuseppe Schillaci (The Perfect Dinner; The Father), Dino Kelly (Peaky Blinders; The Last Czars), Rico Verhoeven (Kickboxer: Retaliation; Undercover), Velibor Topic (Kingsman: The Secret Service; Snatch), Antonio Bustorff (Fatima; A Herdade), and Ciryl Gane (Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom; The Actors).

Christian Gudegast returned to write and direct the sequel to his 2018 sleeper hit, which grossed $80.5 million globally on an estimated $30 million production budget. While we don't have the numbers just yet, it seems likely that the follow-up was budgeted similarly, so the studio is probably hoping for a similar return at the box office, and it may just pull it off with little competition that time of year.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera hits theaters on January 10, 2025!

Watch the official trailer below: